KP Health Workers Plan Large Strike Next Week: More than 31,000 union nurses and hospital staff across several states, including California, have sent a strike notice to Kaiser Permanente indicating their intent to walk off their jobs with the Oakland-based health care system on Oct. 14. Read more from The Mercury News and Becker’s Hospital Review.

Nobel Prize In Physics Awarded To Trio With Ties To UC Berkeley: John Clarke, an emeritus professor of physics at the University of California, Berkeley, was awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in physics for his work on quantum tunneling. Clarke shared the prize with two other physicists, Michel H. Devoret and John M. Martinis, who at the time of their prize-winning research were at UC Berkeley. Devoret is now at Yale University and UC Santa Barbara, while Martinis is at UC Santa Barbara. Clarke's related work has been applied in some biomedical uses. Read more from UC Berkeley News and AP.

Plus: The San Francisco scientist who won the Nobel Prize in medicine had to be tracked down off-grid.

