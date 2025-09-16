UC President Warns Of The Possibility Of More Research Funding Cuts: The University of California’s top leader warned Monday that the federal government’s $1.2 billion fine and sweeping proposals to remake UCLA are “minor in comparison” to what could hit the entirety of the nation’s premier university system of campuses, hospitals, and clinics. “The federal government is also pursuing investigations and actions in various stages against all 10 UC campuses,” UC President James Milliken said in a Monday letter. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

UCSF Radiologist Fighting To Protect CT Scan Regulation: Federal regulators may soon roll back a rule that requires hospitals to track and report the amount of radiation they use in CT scans — but not if the UCSF radiologist who created a key measure in the rule, which is meant to incentivize lower radiation doses, has anything to say about it. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

