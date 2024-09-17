Industrial Chemical Found In Illegal Fentanyl Supply: A chemical used in plastic products has been cropping up in illegal drugs from California to Maine, a sudden and puzzling shift in the drug supply that has alarmed health researchers. The chemical, BTMPS, was found in roughly a quarter of drugs tested in a recent sampling. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

Bird Flu Detected In More California Wastewater: San Diego County is now the fifth locality in the state to report the environmental detection of H5 influenza virus or “bird flu,” according to health officials. Read more from Times of San Diego and The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.