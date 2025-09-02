Salmonella Outbreak Linked To California Egg Producer: A Salmonella outbreak linked to recalled eggs has sickened at least 95 people across 14 states, with the vast majority of cases — 73 — reported in California. Eighteen people have been hospitalized. Investigators traced the source to Country Eggs, a Lucerne Valley (San Bernardino County) producer that supplied large brown cage-free eggs sold as “sunshine yolks” and “omega-3 golden yolks.” Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle and CIDRAP.

Typhus Cases On The Rise In California: A report from the Los Angeles County Health Department released Thursday warns everyone — especially pet owners — to make sure they are keeping fleas at a distance, because they’ve found an increase in people getting sick this year when infected by the tiny pests carrying the flea-borne disease typhus, also known as typhus fever. Read more from the Daily News.

