As the Trump Administration and States Push Health Data Sharing, Familiar Challenges Surface
Despite billions of tax dollars and two decades of effort invested in improving health care data sharing, Americans’ medical records often remain siloed, leading to duplicate testing, increased costs, and wasted time for patients and doctors. (Sarah Kwon, 9/23)
UCLA Wins Back $500M In Medical Research Grants: A federal judge Monday ordered the Trump administration to restore $500 million in UCLA medical research grants, halting for now a nearly two-month funding crisis that UC leaders said threatened the future of the nation’s premier public university system. Read more from the Los Angeles Times. Keep scrolling for more medical research news.
California Suspends Tax Increase On Recreational Pot: Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed a bill that could give some relief to an industry that has struggled to supersede its illicit counterpart since voters legalized marijuana almost 10 years ago. “We’re rolling back this cannabis tax hike so the legal market can continue to grow, consumers can access safe products, and our local communities see the benefits,” Newsom said in a statement. Read more from CalMatters.
Trump Blames Tylenol For Autism, Dismaying Experts
President Trump blamed the over-the-counter drug acetaminophen, commonly known by the brand name Tylenol, as a significant factor in the rise of U.S. autism diagnoses on Monday, at a news conference in which he offered often inaccurate medical advice for the nation’s children and pregnant women. “Taking Tylenol is not good. I’ll say it. It’s not good,” Trump said, flanked by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz. (Purtill, 9/22)
Co-Author Of Study Linking Tylenol To Autism Says Pain Reliever Still An Option
A researcher whose work linking Tylenol to autism was cited by the Trump administration in cautioning pregnant women against taking acetaminophen says the drug still can be used for treating maternal pain and fevers. University of Massachusetts epidemiologist Ann Bauer reviewed existing research in a paper published last month in the journal Environmental Health with Dr. Andrea Baccarelli, the dean of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City and the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. She told POLITICO that while pregnant women should be informed that high-quality studies show a correlation between acetaminophen use and autism, Tylenol and generic versions should remain a pain relief and fever-reduction option for them. (Gardner, 9/22)
Kenvue Braces For Wave Of New Lawsuits Over Tylenol’s Potential Link To Autism
Kenvue is preparing for an explosion of litigation over its popular pain reliever Tylenol after the Trump administration warned that the drug’s active ingredient is a potential cause of autism. The finding by President Trump’s health officials, which Kenvue and some medical societies dispute, could provide ammunition to plaintiffs’ attorneys who are seeking to reverse losses in older lawsuits alleging the medicine caused the neurodevelopmental disorders. And it could unleash thousands of new lawsuits in the coming years, people familiar with the matter say. (Loftus, 9/22)
'We've Regressed So Horribly': Autism Groups Respond To Trump Administration's Tylenol Claims
The oversimplification of a complex developmental difference that exists on a spectrum of many different abilities and experiences is dehumanizing at best and dangerous at its worst, autism experts, advocacy groups and members of the community told USA TODAY. Shannon Rosa, senior editor of Thinking Person's Guide to Autism, said that while different autism groups disagree about a number of things, they've all agreed that the White House's latest claim is nonsensical. "It feels to me like we've regressed so horribly and intentionally by the administration, because as they've demonstrated constantly, they have no interest in actual science," she said. "They have no interest in research, they have no interest in the welfare of autistic people and their families. They are only interested in whatever people whispering into their ears have told them they should do." (Walrath-Holdridge, 9/22)
F.D.A. To Relabel Leucovorin For Autism Treatment
Dr. Marty Makary, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, announced on Monday that the agency would be modifying the label of a relatively obscure medicine so that “it can be available for children with autism. ”He was referring to leucovorin, or folinic acid, a modified version of vitamin B9, also known as folate — which is naturally found in beans, leafy greens, eggs, beets and citrus. (Caron, 9/22)
The Drug Trump Plans To Promote For Autism Shows Real (And Fragile) Hope
When Nathaniel Schumann entered the clinical trial for children with autism, he was 8 years old and considered nonverbal. He communicated through gestures and sounds, which his parents were skilled at interpreting. But two weeks after receiving his first dose of the study pill, Nathaniel began to speak — not just words, but full sentences. ... Anecdotes such as Nathaniel’s have begun to circulate with increasing urgency through online parenting forums and autism support networks. At the center of these accounts is a decades-old drug, leucovorin, a form of vitamin B9, which is also known as folate. It has been traditionally used as an antidote to toxic effects of a certain cancer drug. (Cha, 9/22)
Gov. Newsom Signs ‘Safe Schools Act’ Taking Unprecedented Action Against ICE In Schools
In the midst of Gavin Newsom’s intensive war of words with President Donald Trump — and defiance of his policies — the governor has signed legislation strengthening protections for California students and families from immigration enforcement activity on school campuses. (Gibbs, 9/23)
Los Angeles Times:
United Nations Urged To Investigate L.A. Immigration Raids
Denouncing federal immigration raids as a form of “ethnic cleansing,” Rep. Maxine Waters and a group of U.S. citizens announced Monday that they were petitioning the United Nations to investigate the Trump administration sweeps for potential human rights violations. ... Filed partly on behalf of four U.S. citizens, including a pregnant woman who was shackled and detained during one raid, the petition accuses federal agents of waging a campaign of ‘’ethnic cleansing against Latino minorities in the United States,” and calls on the U.N. Human Rights Council to appoint independent investigators to scrutinize “kidnapping arrests, prolonged detentions without due process of law and the brutal excessive use of force.” (Uranga, 9/22)
Scared Berkeley Lab Scientists Feel Like Trump’s Ax Hangs Overhead
There’s a sense of dread at the Lawrence Berkeley National Lab these days as thousands of scientists, researchers, students and staff wait to see whether entire divisions will be decimated by budget cuts. President Donald Trump’s Department of Energy proposed a budget in May that would slash support for biological and environmental research by 54% and support for energy efficiency and renewable energy by 74%. (Dinkelspiel, 9/22)
UC Davis Health To Build AI Tool For Digital Pathology Research
Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health has received a $2.8 million grant from the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering and National Institutes of Health to develop an AI-based digital pathology tool for use in cell therapy research. The four-year project will study how mesenchymal stem cell therapy impacts chronic inflammatory diseases. Researchers will examine how stem cells modulate immune responses and whether enhanced or nonviable cells offer similar benefits, according to a Sept. 19 news release. (Jeffries, 9/22)
Dozens Of Detox Beds For Homeless Residents Are About To Open Downtown
Dozens of detox beds for homeless people are opening up this week in downtown San Diego, a major expansion of addiction services in the region at a time when many forms of aid are at risk of cuts. (Nelson, 9/22)
Santa Ana Rejects $7M State Grant For Child Care
As Irvine officials move to look at starting a child care program for residents, their counterparts in Santa Ana are increasingly facing questions on why city staff quietly returned a nearly $7 million state grant intended for the same purpose. The grant Santa Ana city staff rejected would have funded the type of programming that law enforcement leaders say can prevent juvenile crime which often peaks around the time the school day ends in California, according to a 2020 report by Fight Crime: Invest in Kids. (Elattar, 9/22)
San Diego Navy Doctor Removed From Role Over Social Media Profile
A San Diego Navy doctor has been removed from her leadership role and is now under investigation after her social media profile caught the attention of a right-wing activist and the U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. U.S. Navy Cmdr. Janelle Marra, who has served on active duty in the Navy for 17 years, was the medical services director of Expeditionary Medical Facility 150 Bravo, a Navy unit in San Diego trained to provide medical care to support military operations. (Fox, 9/22)
Defense Department Delays Cleanup Of ‘Forever Chemicals’ Nationwide
The Department of Defense has quietly delayed its cleanup of harmful “forever chemicals” at nearly 140 military installations across the country, according to a list of sites analyzed by The New York Times. The Pentagon has been one of the most intensive users of these chemicals, which are also known as PFAS and are a key ingredient in firefighting foam. For decades, crews at U.S. military bases would train to battle flames by lighting jet-fuel fires, then putting them out with large amounts of foam, which would leach into the soil and groundwater. (Tabuchi, 9/23)
Aloha Pediatric Dentistry Has Cared For Berkeley Kids For 50 Years
Aloha Pediatric Dentistry is celebrating 50 years of caring for the teeth of generations of Berkeley children. The practice was founded by Dr. Joseph Wampler, a Pittsburgh native who settled in Berkeley after serving in the Navy. He became passionate about treating young children while doing dental rotations at Children’s Hospital Oakland and opened his first practice in Berkeley on Colby Street, across from Alta Bates, in 1975. (Dalton, 9/23)
Inside Sutter Health’s New Epic-Connected Devices For Chronic Care
Sutter Health, based in Sacramento, Calif., is rolling out proprietary medical devices that connect directly with Epic’s EHR system, allowing patients to more easily track chronic health conditions from home. The devices — a blood pressure cuff, scale and glucometer — automatically transmit readings to Epic’s MyChart app and into the patient’s health record without requiring a separate device-specific app, according to a Sept. 22 news release. Data is shared in real time, even if the MyChart app is closed or a phone is out of reach. (Diaz, 9/22)
Residency, Redefined: Inside Hospitals’ Push To Support Trainee Well-Being
Teaching hospitals across the country are working to build stronger support systems for physicians in training and do away with long-standing perceptions of residency as a relentless, isolating experience. Increased intentionality and focus on resident well-being comes at a critical time. In recent years, a growing number of residents have sought unionization. At least five groups of residents and fellows have unionized at their health systems so far this year. (Cerutti, 9/22)
White House Says Doctors May Win Reprieve From H-1B Visa Fee
Doctors could qualify for exemptions from the Trump administration’s new $100,000 fee for high-skilled H-1B visa applications, the White House said Monday, after some of the biggest medical bodies called out the risk to rural America where there’s already a dearth of providers. ... “The Proclamation allows for potential exemptions, which can include physicians and medical residents,” White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said in an email Monday to Bloomberg News. “Ultimately, the Trump Administration defers to the language in the proclamation.” (Zhang, Tozzi and Nix, 9/22)
ER Deaths Surged In US Hospitals Taken Over By Private Equity
Patient deaths have been found to increase in U.S. hospitals after being acquired by private equity firms, according to one study. The death rates rose in the emergency departments of these hospitals, in comparison to similar hospitals not acquired by private equity, the study says. This nationwide study of hundreds of hospitals by researchers at Harvard Medical School, the University of Pittsburgh and the University of Chicago builds on previous evidence demonstrating the link. (Millington, 9/22)
Urban Hospital Closures Fueled By Staffing Shortages, Costs: GAO
Aging hospital infrastructure, staffing shortages and expanding competitors contributed to the shuttering of some urban hospitals. The Government Accountability Office in a Friday report outlined a range of factors that brought about the financial decline of five unnamed hospitals that closed in 2022 and 2023. The analysis included for-profit and nonprofit hospitals, with independent and system-owned locations represented. (Kacik, 9/22)
CMS Release Hospital Readmission Penalties For Fiscal 2026
The number of hospitals faced with readmissions penalties of at least 1% come Oct. 1 is set to rise to the highest number since fiscal 2022. Prior to fiscal 2026, the number of hospitals facing readmissions penalties of 1% or more had dropped for five consecutive years. But preliminary data released Friday by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services showed the number of hospitals set to pay penalties of 1% or more under the Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program will increase to 8.1%, or 240 hospitals, in fiscal 2026 compared to 7%, or 208 hospitals, in fiscal 2025. (Eastabrook, 9/22)
CVS’ Omnicare Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Reorganization
CVS Health subsidiary Omnicare, a pharmacy services provider for long-term care businesses, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization Monday, less than three months after it was ordered to pay $949 million as a result of a whistleblower case. In the filing, made in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas, the company said it is exploring next steps, which could include a restructuring or sale. (Tong, 9/22)