California Suspends Tax Increase On Recreational Pot: Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed a bill that could give some relief to an industry that has struggled to supersede its illicit counterpart since voters legalized marijuana almost 10 years ago. “We’re rolling back this cannabis tax hike so the legal market can continue to grow, consumers can access safe products, and our local communities see the benefits,” Newsom said in a statement. Read more from CalMatters .

UCLA Wins Back $500M In Medical Research Grants: A federal judge Monday ordered the Trump administration to restore $500 million in UCLA medical research grants, halting for now a nearly two-month funding crisis that UC leaders said threatened the future of the nation’s premier public university system. Read more from the Los Angeles Times . Keep scrolling for more medical research news.

Autism

Los Angeles Times: Trump Blames Tylenol For Autism, Dismaying Experts

President Trump blamed the over-the-counter drug acetaminophen, commonly known by the brand name Tylenol, as a significant factor in the rise of U.S. autism diagnoses on Monday, at a news conference in which he offered often inaccurate medical advice for the nation’s children and pregnant women. “Taking Tylenol is not good. I’ll say it. It’s not good,” Trump said, flanked by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz. (Purtill, 9/22)

Politico: Co-Author Of Study Linking Tylenol To Autism Says Pain Reliever Still An Option

A researcher whose work linking Tylenol to autism was cited by the Trump administration in cautioning pregnant women against taking acetaminophen says the drug still can be used for treating maternal pain and fevers. University of Massachusetts epidemiologist Ann Bauer reviewed existing research in a paper published last month in the journal Environmental Health with Dr. Andrea Baccarelli, the dean of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City and the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. She told POLITICO that while pregnant women should be informed that high-quality studies show a correlation between acetaminophen use and autism, Tylenol and generic versions should remain a pain relief and fever-reduction option for them. (Gardner, 9/22)

The Wall Street Journal: Kenvue Braces For Wave Of New Lawsuits Over Tylenol’s Potential Link To Autism

Kenvue is preparing for an explosion of litigation over its popular pain reliever Tylenol after the Trump administration warned that the drug’s active ingredient is a potential cause of autism. The finding by President Trump’s health officials, which Kenvue and some medical societies dispute, could provide ammunition to plaintiffs’ attorneys who are seeking to reverse losses in older lawsuits alleging the medicine caused the neurodevelopmental disorders. And it could unleash thousands of new lawsuits in the coming years, people familiar with the matter say. (Loftus, 9/22)

USA Today: 'We've Regressed So Horribly': Autism Groups Respond To Trump Administration's Tylenol Claims

The oversimplification of a complex developmental difference that exists on a spectrum of many different abilities and experiences is dehumanizing at best and dangerous at its worst, autism experts, advocacy groups and members of the community told USA TODAY. Shannon Rosa, senior editor of Thinking Person's Guide to Autism, said that while different autism groups disagree about a number of things, they've all agreed that the White House's latest claim is nonsensical. "It feels to me like we've regressed so horribly and intentionally by the administration, because as they've demonstrated constantly, they have no interest in actual science," she said. "They have no interest in research, they have no interest in the welfare of autistic people and their families. They are only interested in whatever people whispering into their ears have told them they should do." (Walrath-Holdridge, 9/22)

The New York Times: F.D.A. To Relabel Leucovorin For Autism Treatment

Dr. Marty Makary, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, announced on Monday that the agency would be modifying the label of a relatively obscure medicine so that “it can be available for children with autism. ”He was referring to leucovorin, or folinic acid, a modified version of vitamin B9, also known as folate — which is naturally found in beans, leafy greens, eggs, beets and citrus. (Caron, 9/22)