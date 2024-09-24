HIV Infection Rate Tumbled by 20% In San Francisco Last Year: The number of people newly diagnosed with HIV in San Francisco dropped by 20% in 2023 to 133 — the lowest in decades and a significant decline compared to an adjusted total of 167 in 2022, according to an annual HIV epidemiology report released Monday from the Department of Public Health. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Mpox Cases Jump In LA County: Cases of mpox have doubled in Los Angeles County over the past four weeks, rising from 24 cases to 52. The increase has prompted the county’s Department of Public Health to issue an alert urging residents to get vaccinated. Read more from the Los Angeles Blade.

