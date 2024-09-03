Bird Flu Confirmed In California Dairy Cows: The California Department of Food and Agriculture has confirmed that three dairies in the Central Valley have tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza. It is the first time the virus has been discovered in California dairy cows. Read more from The Fresno Bee and San Francisco Chronicle.

Bill That Would Ban 6 Dyes In School Food Awaits Governor’s Decision: The California Legislature has passed a bill with bipartisan support banning the use of red dye No. 40 and five other dyes in foods served at public schools. Gov. Gavin Newsom has until Sept. 30 to sign or reject the bill. Read more from CNN and The Sacramento Bee.

