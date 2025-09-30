California Woman Sues Over Denied Abortions: A Northern California woman was twice denied an emergency abortion and sent home after Dignity Health doctors determined her pregnancy wasn’t viable but could not provide the procedure due to Dignity’s religious restrictions, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in San Francisco County Superior Court. In one instance, she developed life-threatening sepsis, the suit said. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

In related abortion news —

Doctor Faces Second Lawsuit Over Mailing Abortion Pills: Louisiana is pursuing a criminal case against a California doctor who it says provided pills to a Louisiana woman in 2023. Dr. Remy Coeytaux is also the target of lawsuit in Texas. Read more from AP.

