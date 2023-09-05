Excessive heat contributed to 1,670 deaths nationwide last year, according to federal data — the highest rate in at least two decades. An increase in drug use and homelessness, along with hotter temperatures, were among the reasons. (Phillip Reese, 9/6 )

LA County Sues Express Scripts, OptumRx Over Opioid Crisis: In a lawsuit filed last week, Los Angeles County alleged that pharmacy benefit managers Express Scripts Inc. and OptumRx Inc. colluded with drug manufacturers to promote dangerously addictive opioids as a safe and moderate pain treatment option. Read more from the Los Angeles Times .

Bay Area News Group: California’s COVID-Battered Healthcare Workers Rally For Staff Increases, Higher Pay Among the crowd were Congresswoman Barbara Lee, Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis and the mayors of Oakland, Berkeley and other Bay Area cities. The rally was staged by SEIU United Healthcare Workers West, and two sister rallies occurred simultaneously in Los Angeles and San Diego. Dave Regan, SEIU UHW president, specifically called out healthcare giant Kaiser Permanente, saying it has until Sept. 30, when the union contract expires, to meet the workers’ demands, or face a possible strike. (Metcalfe, 9/4)

NBC Bay Area: Thousands Of Health Care Workers Call On Kaiser To Increase Wages, Staffing “This is the day for the little people like me,” said Algera Bizzle-Jones, a Kaiser worker from Sacramento. “This is the day to show people without us you don’t exist. Without us, we make the money, we are the ones who make these corporations run.” The frontline workers say they are struggling to make ends meet, are burned out from the pandemic, and are tired of understaffed hospitals and clinics creating an unsafe environment for staff and patients. “Being able to be seen in the ER quickly, being able to get an appointment with their doctor quickly, a lot of those things that are just basic health care needs for the community are not being met correctly,” said Jimmie Morris of Kaiser Manteca. (Jones, 9/4)

Los Angeles Times: Healthcare Workers With Kaiser Permanente Rally For New Contract A Labor Day demonstration that blocked part of Sunset Boulevard led to the peaceful arrest of roughly two dozen people protesting Kaiser Permanente’s labor practices in front of the HMO’s medical center in Hollywood. Hundreds of workers marched from Los Feliz Elementary to the medical center’s entrance around 11 a.m., many of them holding signs and dressed in their local union’s T-shirts. At the behest of police, organizers ushered most of the group onto the sidewalk, leaving in the cordoned-off street a circle of two dozen protesters who seated themselves on the asphalt. (Purtill, 9/4)

KTLA: 23 Health Care Workers Arrested After Protesting Outside Kaiser Permanente Hospital In Hollywood Health care workers who were staging a protest outside Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Hollywood were arrested and cited by the Los Angeles Police Department for “civil disobedience” on Labor Day after police declared the protest an unlawful assembly. The workers were participating in a Labor Day march and rally that came to a conclusion outside the Hollywood hospital. The workers, represented by Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West, have been embroiled in a dispute with Kaiser, one of the nation’s largest health care systems, over what they say is unfair labor practices, including allegations of unsafe staffing levels. (Schlepp, 9/4)

RevCycle Intelligence: Hospitals, Health Systems Recognized For Price Transparency Compliance Fifteen hospitals and health systems have been recognized for their compliance with the federal price transparency regulations. The list includes Mercy Hospital Downtown Bakersfield and Kaiser Permanente in Oakland. (Bailey, 8/24)

California Healthline: Biden Administration Proposes New Standards To Boost Nursing Home Staffing The nation’s most thinly staffed nursing homes would be required to hire more workers under new rules proposed on Friday by the Biden administration, the greatest change to federal nursing home regulations in three decades. The proposed standard was prompted by the industry’s troubled performance earlier in the coronavirus pandemic, when 200,000 nursing home residents died. But the proposal falls far short of what both the industry and patient advocates believe is needed to improve care for most of the 1.2 million Americans in nursing homes. (Rau, 9/1)

Coronavirus

CBS News: First Lady Jill Biden Tests Positive For COVID-19

First lady Dr. Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday evening, the White House said. Biden, 72, was experiencing mild symptoms at the time of the positive test, the first lady's communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, said in a statement. She plans to remain at her home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. President Biden was administered a COVID-19 test after the first lady's positive result — he tested negative, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. (Dev, 9/4)

CNN: US Lab Tests Suggest New Covid-19 Variant BA.2.86 May Be Less Contagious And Less Immune-Evasive Than Feared

Two teams of US scientists have completed lab experiments testing the antibodies from vaccinated and infected Americans to see how well they might be able to fend off currently circulating variants of the virus that causes Covid-19, including the highly mutated BA.2.86. Their results match up almost exactly, and the news – at least when it comes to BA.2.86, which has also been dubbed Pirola – is very good. Our immune systems can recognize and fight off this variant as well as, and perhaps even a bit better than, the currently circulating offshoots of the XBB variant. (Goodman, 9/4)

CNBC: Covid: When To Wear Masks As Cases Rise, New Variants Emerge In U.S.

An uptick in Covid cases and hospitalizations in the U.S., and the emergence of new variants of the virus, are prompting questions about whether Americans should start masking up again. One thing’s for sure: People infected with Covid should wear masks around others to prevent the spread of the virus. For those not infected, the decision to mask depends on a few things. That includes your personal risk level, Covid rates in your region and who you might make contact with, public health experts said. (Constantino, 9/1)

Voice of OC: Anaheim Officials Refuse To Audit Tourism Bureau’s Alleged Illegal Diversion Of COVID Funds

They’re now under scrutiny after a city-commissioned independent investigation found Visit Anaheim took $1.5 million of the $6.5 million COVID relief dollars they were given by the city council and sent the money to a Chamber of Commerce controlled nonprofit. (Biesiada, 8/31)