Statewide Covid Cases Jump: California is seeing a sharp rise in covid infections. Hospitalizations have nearly doubled in the past month, and wastewater data show “very high” levels of the virus circulating across the state. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Costa Mesa Bans Sale Of Whippets: Costa Mesa is joining a growing list of cities to ban the sale of whippets — nitrous oxide or NOS — for recreational drug use. The gas is commonly used by dentists as a medical anesthetic and in the food industry to turn cream into whipped cream. Using it to get high, officials warn, can be deadly. Read more from the Voice of OC.