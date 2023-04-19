Amazon Worker In Ventura County Has Tuberculosis: Ventura County Public Health is testing employees at the Amazon fulfillment center in Oxnard for tuberculosis this week after a worker was recently diagnosed with the disease. The employee may have exposed 180 people. Read more from the VC Star.

One California House Member Signed Brief Supporting Abortion Pill Ban: More than half of the Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives asked the Supreme Court to allow a lower court ruling banning an abortion pill used by millions of patients to stand. That included only one California House member: Republican Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Richvale. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Bakersfield Republican, did not sign the brief. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle. Keep scrolling for more news about abortion.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.