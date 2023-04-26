Investigators Say Man Posed As Doctor, Had Thousands Of Patients: A Studio City man is facing criminal charges amid accusations that he illegally provided medical care to thousands of patients at his Toluca Lake facility without a license, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

SF Votes To Halt Travel Ban: In a 7-to-4 vote, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to repeal a ban on funding travel or doing business with companies in states with restrictions on abortion access, LGBTQ+ rights, or voting rights. Read more from the San Mateo Daily Journal and Bay Area Reporter.

