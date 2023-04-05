Worries Grow Over Hearing Damage From Loud Music Inside Metro Station: L.A. Metro has been blaring classical music at the Westlake/MacArthur Park Metro station in an effort to reduce crime and drive away unhoused people. L.A. Metro says the music is played at 72 decibels, but the Los Angeles Times clocked the noise at an average of 83 decibels, sometimes peaking at 90– which is louder than a gas-powered leaf blower. Extended listening at that range can damage your hearing, the CDC says. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

In other news about the unhoused —

Street Medicine Program Begins In Garden Grove: Health care providers are taking to the streets of Garden Grove armed with a “doctor’s office on wheels” to bring medical assistance to homeless people where they are at – including primary care, but also behavioral health services and case management. Read more from the Orange County Register.

