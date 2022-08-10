FDA Authorizes Modified Dosing For Monkeypox Vax: Federal officials on Tuesday announced that they will stretch limited vaccine supplies by giving just one-fifth the current dosage. The move effectively quintuples the supply of monkeypox vaccine, a priority in hard-hit areas such as Los Angeles County and San Francisco. “In San Francisco, honestly, it’s a little bit like ‘The Hunger Games,’” said state Sen. Scott Wiener. Read more from the Los Angeles Times. Keep scrolling for more on the monkeypox outbreak.
California's Covid Surge Might Be Over: Coronavirus numbers are starting to improve more rapidly in California, after transmission rates climbed from April through mid-July due to contagious subvariants of omicron gaining traction. What does this mean as K-12 schools are set to open? Read more from The Sacramento Bee.
Monkeypox Treatments and Vaccines
Reuters:
U.S. To Buy Siga's IV Drug Worth $26 Million To Fight Monkeypox Outbreak
The U.S. government will buy Siga Technologies Inc's $26-million worth of intravenous formulation of antiviral drug Tpoxx, the company said on Tuesday, as the country fights an outbreak of monkeypox cases. The company plans to deliver by next year the order for the IV treatment, which would be a vital option for patients unable to swallow the oral pill as monkeypox symptoms include rashes and blisters in the mouth. (8/9)
Los Angeles Times:
Some Struggle To Get Drug That Could Help Treat Monkeypox
Joseph Cassara decided to head back to the emergency room when the pain made it unbearable to swallow. “I tried to eat a banana for breakfast,” he said, “and it just felt like I was swallowing razor blades.” (Reyes, 8/10)
San Francisco Chronicle:
‘Absolutely Ridiculous’: LGBT Leaders Vent Frustration Over Lack Of Access To Monkeypox Antiviral Drug
While a national shortage of vaccines has choked efforts to combat the spread of the monkeypox virus, public health officials say an antiviral medication has shown promise to alleviate symptoms for infected people. The problem: They cannot prescribe the medication Tecovirimat, also known as Tpoxx, without completing hours of paperwork because the FDA has classified it as an investigational new drug to treat monkeypox. (Gardiner, 8/9)
Palm Springs Desert Sun:
New Delivery Of Monkeypox Vaccine Could Expand Availability Locally
With news that monkeypox vaccine shots will soon be delivered differently, Riverside County Public Health officials are hopeful that could bring broader vaccination events and expand prioritization groups in the county. (Sasic, 8/9)
Los Angeles Times:
How To Get A Monkeypox Vaccine In L.A. County, And How To Know If You're Eligible
It is possible to get a monkeypox vaccination in L.A. County if you’re eligible. It just might require a little patience. All of the available vaccine doses in Los Angeles County are being given to participating clinics through the Department of Public Health. The department allows a limited amount at a time to ensure those clinics give out all the vaccines before getting more of them. (Roy, 8/9)
CalMatters:
California Monkeypox Response Bumpy But Not All Bad
Hundreds waiting hours for a monkeypox vaccine only to be turned away. Residents taking to social media to detail struggles getting diagnosed and treated. State and local leaders demanding federal action. Emergency orders declared. At face value, these details paint the picture of a country and state in crisis, struggling to apply lessons learned from the past two and a half years of COVID-19 response. However, scientists, public health leaders, and physicians who spoke with CalMatters said infrastructure and resources augmented during the COVID-19 pandemic have, in fact, aided the monkeypox response. (Hwang, 8/10)
CapRadio:
Sacramento County Declares Monkeypox A Local Public Health Emergency In Response To Rising Cases
Sacramento County declared monkeypox a local public health emergency Tuesday afternoon amid a rise in cases. The emergency declaration allows the county to access funding and be more proactive in its response to the outbreak. Public health officials say the declaration is not an indicator of a significantly increased risk to residents. The county’s board of supervisors voted 4-1 in favor of the declaration, with District 4 supervisor Sue Frost the “no” vote. (Salanga, 8/9)
San Diego Union-Tribune:
Supervisors Ratify Monkeypox Emergency, Plan Town Hall For Thursday
Those with questions about monkeypox will have a chance to get answers Thursday during a virtual town hall event from the county health department. Monkeypox cases continue to surge across the nation, nearing the 100 mark in San Diego’s latest report Monday, with 98 cases through Sunday, double the 46 listed in San Diego one week earlier. (Sisson, 8/9)
San Francisco Chronicle:
How Does — And Doesn't — Monkeypox Spread? Here's Everything You Should Know
inewsource:
These San Diego Students Have Higher Monkeypox Risk
More than 100,000 San Diego Unified students will head back to in-person learning in coming weeks as the rare monkeypox disease spreads in the region. County officials declared the disease a public health emergency last Tuesday, following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s lead to bolster vaccination efforts. Parents say they’re not too worried about monkeypox spreading in schools, but a health expert says schools and families should take precautions. Student athletes who participate in close-contact sports are at highest risk, but the district has no plans to discontinue sports, a spokesperson said. (Briseño, 8/10)
USA Today:
Monkeypox In Kids: Symptoms, Vaccine, What Experts Want You To Know
It’s possible, and even expected, to see infections in children, health experts say. But it won’t be as common as other viruses. “We’re not expecting that childcare settings and schools will see rampant monkeypox infections run through kids,” said Dr. Ibukan Kalu, assistant professor of pediatrics at the Duke School of Medicine and a medical director of pediatric infection prevention at Duke University Medical Center. “But it is possible for children to get infected.” (Rodriguez, 8/10)
VC Star:
Ventura County's Monkeypox Tally Rises; Risks Still Low
Nine more confirmed or probable monkeypox cases have emerged in the nearly three weeks since Ventura County's first case, officials said Tuesday. (Kisken, 8/9)
Palm Springs Desert Sun:
Riverside County Reports 11 More Likely Monkeypox Cases; Total At 70
Riverside County Public Health reported another 11 confirmed or probable monkeypox cases in the county, 10 of which are in the Coachella Valley, on Tuesday. (Sasic, 8/9)
The Wall Street Journal:
Monkeypox Likely Circulated For Years Before Outbreak, Scientists Say
A gradual decline of herd immunity against the closely related smallpox virus gave monkeypox more possibilities to jump from its natural animal hosts, infection-disease experts say. And one day, years ago, it infected someone who was part of a network with close physical contact between members—maybe a gay man with multiple sexual partners, or a sex worker—allowing it to spread sustainably among humans for the first time, these experts theorize. (Roland, 8/9)
Reuters:
Pelosi To Urge House To Pass Biden Inflation-Reduction Bill As Is
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday she will ask members of the House of Representatives to pass without changes a $430 billion climate and prescription drug bill approved by U.S. Senate over the weekend, calling it a historic piece of legislation. Asked if she would ask lawmakers to pass the sweeping legislation as is, Pelosi said "yes." (8/9)
CBS News:
Inflation Reduction Act Could Be "Game-Changing" For Millions Of U.S. Seniors
The Inflation Reduction Act represents the most important effort in decades to reform how drug prices are set in the U.S., experts say. "This is going to be game-changing," Rena Conti, an associate professor at Boston University's Questrom School of Business who studies drug pricing, said of the bill, which passed in the Senate on Sunday and which House lawmakers could vote on as early as Friday. (Ivanova, 8/9)
The Hill:
Schumer: Senate Will Vote Again On $35 Insulin Cap After GOP Blocked It
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Monday night that he is going to bring a $35 cap on patients’ insulin costs back up for a vote this fall after Republicans blocked it over the weekend. “They blocked a $35 price for insulin for non-Medicare people,” Schumer said on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show.” “We’re going to come back and make them vote on that again.” (Sullivan, 8/9)
NBC News:
After Republicans Block Insulin Price Cap, Is It Really Gone For Most?
The axing of the insulin cap provision in the Senate’s budget reconciliation deal would leave millions of people scrambling to cover exorbitant out-of-pocket prices for the diabetes medication. Patient advocates were disappointed with Sunday’s vote — Republican senators blocked the $35 insulin cap for private insurers — and expressed hope that federal and state measures could be included in legislation down the road. (Lovelace Jr., 8/9)
Axios:
How The Failure To Cap Insulin Prices Impacts Latinos
Failure to include a monthly $35 insulin cap in the climate and health care bill that passed the Senate last weekend could especially affect Latinos. CDC data shows Latinos are 70% more likely than their white non-Hispanic peers to be diagnosed with diabetes. (Franco and Galvan, 8/9)
Becker's Hospital Review:
As Biden Signs CHIPS Act, CIOs Debate Whether It Will Help Hospitals
On Aug. 9, President Joe Biden signed into law the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act, which provides $52 billion to boost the U.S. semiconductor sector. The global chip shortage has affected a variety of industries over the past two-plus years, including healthcare. But how exactly has the dearth of semiconductors affected hospitals and health systems? And do CIOs believe the new law will provide some relief? Becker's asked several health IT executives these questions, and 12 sent responses via email. (Bruce, 8/9)
CNN:
Here’s What’s In The Bipartisan Semiconductor Chip Manufacturing Package
The legislation calls for a historic investment in scientific research and development that amounts to nearly $170 billion over five years, an $82.5 billion increase in the federal government’s baseline authorization. ... The federal funding will also fund the creation of new regional technology hubs across the country, strengthen small manufacturers as well as reduce long-term supply chain vulnerabilities in areas such as advanced manufacturing, next-generation communications, computer hardware and pharmaceuticals. (Lobosco, 8/9)
Becker's Hospital Review:
HHS Investing $60M To Improve Rural Healthcare
HHS is investing $60 million in programs aiming to grow the healthcare workforce and increase access to care in rural communities. About $46 million of that total is going toward healthcare job development, training and placement in rural and tribal communities, according to an Aug. 8 HHS news release. The funding includes support for dental hygienists, medical and dental assistants, community-based doulas and other front-line healthcare workers. The funding comes through the American Rescue Plan and will support 31 organizations. (Cass, 8/9)
Fox News:
Biden To Sign Bipartisan Burn Pits Legislation Designed To Support Veterans
President Joe Biden will sign bipartisan legislation into law on Wednesday aimed at helping military veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits during their time in service. Biden will sign the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promises to Address Comprehensive Toxics, or PACT Act of 2022 in the East Room of the White House. The bill is expected to assist more than five million veterans exposed to toxic burn pits. (Mion, 8/10)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Uber, Lyft Facing Fines For Failing To Provide Drivers With Proper COVID-19 Protections
State workplace safety regulators cited ride-hailing companies Lyft and Uber for failing to provide masks and gloves to their drivers and otherwise prevent the spread of COVID-19, and for excluding drivers from their general injury and illness prevention plans, Cal/OSHA documents show. “This is the first time that a state safety agency has extended workplace protections to gig workers, and challenges the companies’ (claim) that they have no responsibility to ensure safety of drivers,” Rideshare Drivers United, a group which represents thousands of gig workers, some of whom brought the complaints, said in a statement. (DiFeliciantonio, 8/9)
The Mercury News:
Is COVID Losing Its Fangs And Becoming More Like The Flu?
Today’s hyper-transmissible strain of the COVID-19 virus has sent cases soaring across the country. But rising deaths — the grim marker of earlier dangerous surges — haven’t kept pace, and the average risk of dying from an infection is dropping to levels almost as low as seasonal influenza, leading epidemiologists say. Is the COVID virus — that has killed more than 1 million Americans — losing its fangs? (Woolfolk, 8/10)
EdSource:
What’s New This School Year? Changing Covid Protocols, Universal TK, Later Start Times And More
Despite the overall optimism, Covid-19 uncertainty and testing protocols top the list of concerns of California school administrators this school year, said Naj Alikhan, senior director of communications for the Association of California School Administrators. Other concerns include teacher shortages, the social-emotional health of students and staff and the implementation of later start times for middle and high school students, he said. (Lambert, 8/10)
Bay Area News Group:
Attorney General: Oakland Port Plan Would Pollute Air, Shorten Life Spans
California’s top prosecutor has joined the legal fight against a port project that environmentalists say would worsen West Oakland’s already harmful air pollution. (Mukherjee, 8/9)
The (Santa Rosa) Press Democrat:
Workers At Providence Northern California Say New Payroll System Has Led To Thousands Of Dollars In Lost Wages
Health care workers at several Providence hospitals in Northern California, including Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, blasted the company for systemwide payroll snafus that they say are costing employees thousands of dollars in lost wages. (Espinoza, 8/9)
Becker's Hospital Review:
Fired Nurse Settles Lawsuit With California Hospital Over Bachelor's Degree Requirement
Huntington Memorial Hospital (now known as Huntington Health) in Pasadena, Calif., has settled allegations that it brought up the education of and then wrongfully fired a registered nurse who complained about discrimination and retaliation, according to a City News Service report published Aug. 8 in the San Gabriel Valley Tribune. (Gooch, 8/9)
Sacramento Bee:
Sutter Health Cuts Expenses, Reports Financial Loss
Sutter Health didn’t make enough money to cover its expenses in the second quarter ending June 30, falling about $51 million shy of breaking even, according to a report the company made to bondholders. In a statement emailed to The Sacramento Bee on Tuesday, Sutter Health spokesperson Liz Madison said the company’s financial position had stabilized since it initiated a restructuring plan last year but that the quarter’s results demonstrated the need to continue cost-cutting efforts. (Anderson, 8/10)
The Bakersfield Californian:
Kern Public Health Hosting Back-To-School Vaccine Clinics
Ann Walker's exuberance as she bounced around the back-to-school vaccination clinic Tuesday was as obvious as her smile, even though she was wearing a mask. (Smith, 8/9)
inewsource:
San Diego Officials Stop Admissions At Veterans Village Rehab Center
San Diego County officials have stopped sending clients to Veterans Village of San Diego following multiple deaths at the nonprofit’s rehab center and ongoing concerns about its operations. County spokesperson Mike Workman said the decision to freeze admissions was made “to ensure the safety, support and clinical wellbeing of those with behavioral health needs.” He said the hold will be in place “pending corrective actions.” (Castellano, 8/9)
Fresno Bee:
Study Links Air Pollution And COVID-19 Deaths In California
Thousands of COVID-19 deaths could have been prevented statewide if California had better air quality, a new study finds. That’s especially true in the San Joaquin Valley, one of the state’s two most polluted regions. (Diaz, 8/10)
AP:
Fewer Than 1 In 3 Insured Hepatitis C Patients Getting Cure
Fewer than 1 in 3 people infected with hepatitis C are getting the expensive treatments that can cure them, according to a U.S. government study released Tuesday. The report is distressing because it focused on those with health insurance — the group most likely to get treated for the liver infection, said one expert, Dr. Norah Terrault. Insurance restrictions appear to be part of the reason for the surprisingly low percentage. A course of treatment can cost tens of thousands of dollars but can wipe out the infection in only a few months. (Stobbe, 8/9)
KQED:
Project Roomkey Is Closing Its Doors
Project Roomkey is coming to an end. Its goal was to temporarily house some of the state’s most vulnerable unhoused people in hotel rooms during the COVID-19 which would also hopefully serve as a stepping stone to permanent housing. So, how successful was Project Roomkey at getting people out of homelessness? Today, we look at how it worked in Alameda County.(Guevarra, Rancaño, Esquinca and Montecillo, 8/10)
CalMatters:
Could This COVID Program Help Reduce The California Housing Crisis?
A fresh batch of emergency vouchers became available last year to address growing housing insecurity during the deadly COVID-19 pandemic — and local and federal officials watching their rollout believe the new vouchers’ features already offer some promising solutions to a broken system. (Tobias and Kuang, 8/9)