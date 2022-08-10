FDA Authorizes Modified Dosing For Monkeypox Vax: Federal officials on Tuesday announced that they will stretch limited vaccine supplies by giving just one-fifth the current dosage. The move effectively quintuples the supply of monkeypox vaccine, a priority in hard-hit areas such as Los Angeles County and San Francisco. “In San Francisco, honestly, it’s a little bit like ‘The Hunger Games,’” said state Sen. Scott Wiener. Read more from the Los Angeles Times. Keep scrolling for more on the monkeypox outbreak.

California's Covid Surge Might Be Over: Coronavirus numbers are starting to improve more rapidly in California, after transmission rates climbed from April through mid-July due to contagious subvariants of omicron gaining traction. What does this mean as K-12 schools are set to open? Read more from The Sacramento Bee.

