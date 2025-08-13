UCLA Science Research Grants Must Be Restored, Federal Judge Rules: A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the Trump administration to restore hundreds of suspended UCLA science research grants, affecting more than a third of awards totaling $584 million that the government abruptly froze late last month. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

Kaiser Owes Millions To Hospitals, Lawsuit Claims: Providence hospitals in California have joined other hospital chains challenging Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc. in court over millions of dollars allegedly owed them for emergency treatment of Kaiser members. But the insurer — which is not affiliated with KFF Health News — argues that Providence is simply overcharging. “The plaintiffs are seeking payments above fair and reasonable levels,” the company said in a statement. Read more from The Orange County Register.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.