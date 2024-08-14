Rady Children’s Nurses Reach Tentative Deal: As a second nurses strike is looming, the union representing nurses at Rady Children's Hospital has come to a tentative collective bargaining agreement with hospital officials. The nurses are expected to start voting Thursday morning. Read more from ABC 10 News.

Mixed Reactions To Health Care Private Equity Bill: Health care groups, unions, and hospitals are weighing in on a proposed bill in California that would strengthen review of private equity deals in health care. The California Hospital Association opposes the bill, while the American Medical Association supports parts of it. Read more from Becker’s Hospital Review.

