July Was A Deadly Month For Fentanyl Overdoses In San Francisco: More people died from accidental fentanyl overdoses in San Francisco in July than almost any other month since the city began releasing overdose death data three years ago, according to preliminary figures released by the San Francisco Medical Examiner’s office Tuesday. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

California Democrats Backing Newsom On Gun-Control Amendment: Lawmakers on Monday introduced a joint resolution that would support Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed gun-control amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Read more from The Sacramento Bee.

