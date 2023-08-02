Doctors Sue Over ‘Implicit Bias’ Law: A pair of doctors and a group that says it is determined to protect health care from “radical, divisive ideology” sued the Medical Board of California on Tuesday to stop it from enforcing a state law that requires doctors to study the role of implicit bias in treatment. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Syphilis Treatment Should Be Saved For Priority Groups, SF Health Dept. Urges: The San Francisco Department of Public Health is requesting that prescribing the most common treatment for syphilis be prioritized for groups at the highest risk of adverse outcomes from infection, due to a nationwide shortage of the antibiotic benzathine penicillin G. Read more from Bay Area Reporter.

