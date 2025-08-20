State Lawmakers To Debate Bill On Ultraprocessed School Lunches: A bill that would make California the first in the nation to phase out “particularly harmful” ultraprocessed foods from the 1 billion school meals served in the state each year faces a key Senate committee hearing next week as critics question how far it might go. Read more from Bay Area News Group.

California Resident Tests Positive For Plague: Health officials believe the person was bitten by an infected flea in the South Lake Tahoe area. The patient is recovering at home, health officials said. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

