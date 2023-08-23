Maternal Death Rate Worsens In California: Maternal mortality rates in California more than doubled over the past two decades, according to a recent JAMA study that provides the first state-level breakdowns by ethnic group. The worsening impact is especially stark for people of color. Read more from Axios.

A 'Major Step Forward' In HIV Care: The hundreds of thousands of Americans who take a regimen of HIV prevention drugs known as PrEP are slated to gain better access to newer medications at no out-of-pocket cost under a recommendation issued Tuesday by an influential health panel. “This is really a major step forward to apply the tools of prevention,” said Dr. Monica Gandhi, medical director of Ward 86, the HIV/AIDS clinic at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle and NBC News.

