LAUSD Drops Covid Mandates: Los Angeles Unified school leaders on Tuesday officially stepped back from covid-19 protocols that have been among the most far-reaching in the country. What it means: No vaccine mandate for students, no weekly covid testing, and voluntary masking. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

Thousands Of Kaiser Permanente Therapists Planning To Strike: Mental health workers at Kaiser Permanente, upset with high workloads and long waits for patients, announced plans Tuesday for an open-ended strike that could lead as many as 2,000 Northern California workers to curtail appointments beginning Aug. 15. Read more from Capital & Main, CalMatters and SFGate.

