Newsom Balks At Ban On Clearing Homeless Encampments: The court order preventing San Francisco officials from clearing homeless encampments is “preposterous” and “inhumane,” Gov. Gavin Newsom told the Chronicle on Tuesday. “People are moving out of the cities. Businesses are shutting down. People are dying of overdoses because of this,” he said. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Children’s Hospital Breaks Ground In San Diego: Rady Children’s Hospital broke ground Tuesday on a billion-dollar, seven-story intensive care unit and emergency services pavilion. The pavilion is scheduled to open in 2027. Read more from the Times of San Diego.

