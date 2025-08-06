LA County Takes Action To Prevent Heat-Related Deaths In Rental Units: Los Angeles County will soon require landlords in unincorporated areas to provide a way to keep their rental units 82 degrees or below to protect vulnerable tenants and combat heat-related deaths. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

Stanford Cutting Hundreds Of Jobs Amid Federal Funding Cuts: Stanford University says it will permanently lay off hundreds of employees this fall as part of sweeping budget reductions driven by federal policy changes. The affected roles touch nearly every corner of the university, including research. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle. In related news: The Trump administration broke the law when it abruptly canceled NIH grants, the GAO says. Read more from Stat.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.