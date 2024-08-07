California is among a growing number of states that offer dental benefits to low-income residents, but some lawmakers want the state to go further by covering more cleanings and costlier implants. Dentists and health experts worry the approach doesn’t address the root of the problem: Many providers don’t accept Medicaid. (Molly Castle Work, 8/7 )

LA County May Require Hospitals To Disclose Debt Collection Activity: Hospitals must promptly report to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health every time they try to collect medical debt from patients, under an ordinance backed Tuesday by county supervisors. Read more from the Los Angeles Times .

Becker's Hospital Review: A Case For 4-Day Workweeks For Physicians Four-day workweeks are starting to gain traction among nursing leaders. But physicians have been hesitant to embrace flexible schedules for several reasons, MDLinx reported Aug. 5. Physician burnout has been high the last few years, costing the U.S. healthcare system approximately $4.6 billion annually due to employee turnover, productivity loss and decreased patient safety and satisfaction, experts told the publication. (Taylor, 8/6)

San Francisco Chronicle: San Francisco Biotech Companies Slash Hundreds Of Jobs Two San Francisco biotechnology companies slashed hundreds of jobs in the past week, according to state regulatory filings. Vir Biotechnology announced a plan to permanently cut 141 employees, or approximately a quarter of its workforce, at its facility at 1800 Owens St., according to a state filing. (Vaziri, 8/6)

Becker's Hospital Review: Los Angeles Hospital Names CEO Jeremy Zoch, PhD, was appointed president and CEO of Dignity Health - Northridge Hospital Medical Center in Los Angeles. Dr. Zoch will begin his new role Aug. 19, according to a news release shared with Becker's. (Gooch, 8/6)

Becker's Hospital Review: Community Health Centers Treat Record Patients In 2023 In 2023, a record number of more than 31 million people received care at health centers funded by the Health Resources and Services Administration. This increased 2.7 million since 2020, according to an Aug. 5 news release from HHS. Community health centers treat patients regardless of their ability to pay. (Kuchno, 8/6)

HuffPost: Roe v. Wade Didn’t Go Far Enough For Abortion Rights, Hundreds Of Health Care Providers Tell Biden And Harris More than 400 health care providers called on the Biden administration to “actively and unequivocally” support an abortion rights policy that goes further than Roe v. Wade and restores access to abortion later in pregnancy. Advocacy group Physicians for Reproductive Health, along with 430 physicians providing sexual and reproductive health care, on Tuesday sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, urging them to do better on abortion care and gender-affirming care. (Vagianos, 8/6)

Bloomberg: Abortion Access: Walmart, Costco Pressured By Investor Group Over Mifepristone A group of faith-based investors are warning some of the largest US retailers including Costco Wholesale Corp. and Walmart Inc. against selling the abortion pill mifepristone. Companies offering the drug risk reputation and legal repercussions, according to an Aug. 2 letter sent to chief executive officers at the two retail giants, as well as Kroger Co., Albertsons Co. and medical distribution company McKesson Corp. (Green and Kishan, 8/6)

Los Angeles Times: 'Bubble Zones' Proposed To Keep Back Protesters At Abortion Clinics And Synagogues In L.A. Protesters would need to give 8 feet of space to people entering abortion clinics, schools or places of worship across swaths of Los Angeles County under two “bubble zone” proposals gaining speed. Citing rising violence and unruly protests, L.A. County and city officials inched forward Tuesday with the proposals, which would make it a misdemeanor for protesters to intentionally block the entrances of healthcare facilities, schools or religious institutions — or demonstrate within 8 feet of anyone trying to get inside. The protective 8-foot “bubble” would be required within 100 feet of a facility’s entrance. (Ellis and Zahniser, 8/7)

Los Angeles Times: California Could Make It Harder For Cities To Block Abortion Clinics The Fontana City Council meeting seemed mundane. With little debate, council members last summer unanimously voted to halt certain building permits in a stretch of downtown, allowing only entertainment-related development and citing a need to boost the local economy. But one business that was planned for that city corridor in San Bernardino County and subsequently blocked by the new emergency ordinance stood out: a Planned Parenthood clinic. (Mays, 8/7)

Housing Crisis

CalMatters: Audit: California Put Millions Of Homelessness Dollars At Risk Of Fraud

California put hundreds of millions of homelessness dollars at risk because of its “disorganized” and “chaotic” anti-fraud policies, according to a critical federal audit released today. The audit analyzed California’s Department of Housing and Community Development, which oversees the state’s homelessness programs. It gave the California agency its lowest possible ranking, finding that it lacked adequate policies to prevent, detect and respond to fraud. As a result, the audit found, the state agency failed to properly protect $319.5 million in federal homelessness funds, which were distributed during the COVID-19 pandemic, from the possibility of misuse. (Kendall, 8/6)

San Francisco Chronicle: One Week After Mayor Breed Boosts Sweeps, S.F. Police Citations Rise

In the first week since San Francisco began escalating a crackdown on homeless encampments, police officers issued at least 13 citations for illegally setting up tents on public property — surpassing the total handed out in the prior four weeks combined. From July 30 through Aug. 5, officers issued 13 citations for illegal lodging, compared with 11 in the month prior, according to data from the San Francisco Police Department. Officials say they are using citations as a “last resort” for people living in encampments who turn down offers of shelter or housing. (Angst, 8/6)

KQED: SF Promises To Make Life ‘Uncomfortable’ For People Sleeping Outside

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has promised ‘very aggressive’ sweeps of homeless encampments this month, on the heels of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June that gives cities more leeway to fine or jail people for camping in public. KQED’s Sara Hossaini joins us to talk about what’s changed on the ground — and what hasn’t. (Guevarra, Hossaini and Montecillo, 8/7)

San Francisco Chronicle: Homeless San Francisco Families Living In RVs Displaced

Still sore after giving birth just days before, Roxana Alfaro clutched her newborn son in her arms as police closed in. The recent immigrant from Venezuela said she had been living in an RV parked on Winston Drive outside Stonestown Galleria mall for nearly six months, trying to make ends meet while pregnant with her second child. But at about 10 p.m. on July 30, Alfaro and her family — along with the dozens of people living in RVs and vehicles on Winston — were told by police they needed to move. (Toledo, 8/7)

KQED: San Francisco Workers Clearing Homeless Encampments Need Better Training, Judge Rules

As San Francisco officials vow to ramp up sweeps of homeless encampments, a federal judge is requiring the city to better train its workers on what to do with people’s belongings. The case filed by a group of unhoused residents in 2022 centered on arguments that the city routinely disregarded its own policy by destroying property during sweeps and that workers were violating residents’ Fourth Amendment rights, protecting them from unreasonable seizures by the government. (Baldassari, 8/6)