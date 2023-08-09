New Kaiser Permanente Hospital Opens Today: Kaiser Permanente’s new San Marcos Medical Center, the health care giant’s third hospital in San Diego County, opens Wednesday, completing a plan that started in the 1990s when it bought land near state Route 78 and Cal State San Marcos. The new hospital has 162 beds in patient rooms and a 39-bed emergency department. Read more from the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Kaiser Permanente Nurses Criticize Staffing Levels: As Kaiser Permanente opens its new hospital in San Diego County, nurses and their union are raising concerns about staffing at Kaiser's other two hospitals. Read more from KPBS.

