Bay Area School Absences Soar Amid Tripledemic: In San Francisco, roughly 38% of the 49,000 students missed at least one day of school in the first two weeks of December — up from 29% last year and 27% before the pandemic. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Amid Commotion, LA Council Passes New Mayor’s Homelessness Declaration: The Los Angeles City Council approved Mayor Karen Bass’ declaration of a homelessness emergency at a fraught four-hour meeting Tuesday, giving the new mayor a potentially critical tool for addressing the city’s humanitarian crisis. The vote should have been a simple procedural step, but it was thrown into jeopardy by the tumult at City Hall. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

