Sutter Health Announces $800M Plan For Medical Campuses: Sutter Health has unveiled plans to transform several empty office buildings in Santa Clara into two huge medical campuses that would create a health care destination in Silicon Valley. Read more from Bay Area News Group.

Women Receive Record Settlement In California Prison Rape Case: In a staggering settlement, the federal government will pay $116 million to more than 100 women who said they were sexually abused by employees at a now-shuttered federal prison in Dublin that was dubbed the “rape club.” Read more from the Los Angeles Times and The New York Times.

