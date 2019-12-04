Good morning! Here are some of your top California health stories for the day.

Consultant Who’s Urged Cities To Stop ‘Enabling’ Homeless By Handing Out Food To Lead Federal Coordination Efforts: Robert Marbut, who has worked with several cities, including Fresno and several other California cities and counties, would succeed Matthew Doherty as executive director of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness. Marbut, a Texas-based consultant sought after by communities looking for ways to address homelessness, has long encouraged elected officials to stop coddling people on the streets. In 2012, he pushed the Florida city of Clearwater to stop “renegade food” donations from churches and other charitable organizations. At the time, he characterized Clearwater as the second-most enabling city in America. “No one has got out of homelessness just because they got fed,” he told the Tampa Bay Times. “That has never happened.” The shift in leadership comes as President Trump has repeatedly vowed to crack down on street encampments in Los Angeles, San Francisco and elsewhere in California. Read more from Benjamin Oreskes of the Los Angeles Times.

Big Sonoma Hospitals Donate $625,000 Toward New Facility In Hopes Of Alleviating Bottleneck From Patients With Mental Health Issues: On average, psychiatric patients stay in emergency departments for two to three days, compared to two to six hours for patients being treated for a physical condition. What’s more is that emergency departments are not ideal for taking care of people going through acute psychiatric episodes. At the heart of that emergency care bottleneck at area hospitals is the lack of inpatient psychiatric centers in Sonoma County where people can be admitted for lengthy periods. The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors on Monday accepted a contribution of $624,999 from the three health care companies that operate the county’s largest hospitals: Kaiser Permanente, Sutter Santa Rosa Medical Center and Memorial hospital. Read more from Martin Espinoza of The Press Democrat.

Sacramento Hotels May Be Required To Provide Panic Buttons To Certain Employees As Safety Measure: The panic buttons would allow an employee to call for help when confronted with a physical or sexual assault or other emergency. According to a study by the union Unite Here Local 1 out of Chicago, 49 percent of housekeepers have seen hotel guests intentionally expose themselves. Sacramento Council member Eric Guerra says hotel owners actually recommended a tougher law. “Even when we were pushing for this to be only for the large hotels, they said, no, we believe everyone in the industry should be part of this,” Guerra said. “I think that goes to show that we all want a safe place not only for our guests, but for our workers." Read more from Steve Milne of Capital Public Radio.

