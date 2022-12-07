San Francisco Says It’s Not Opening Supervised Drug-Use Sites: San Francisco’s plan to open a dozen so-called wellness hubs where people can use drugs under the supervision of trained staff, including a couple by next June, has stalled because of legal and logistical issues. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle. Keep scrolling for more on the opioid crisis.

LA’s In-Home Caregivers Could Get Pay Raise: Caregivers who attend to elderly and disabled people in their homes in Los Angeles County could get a wage boost under a proposal approved Tuesday by the county Board of Supervisors. Workers have argued that the county’s current rate of $16 an hour has made it difficult to scrape by amid rising costs for rent, gas, and groceries. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

