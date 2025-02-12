San Francisco Picks New Public Health Director: Daniel Tsai, who ran the Medicaid program under former President Joe Biden, will succeed Grant Colfax as San Francisco’s new public health director. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle. Plus: How the city's mayor is fast-tracking a new behavioral health center.

Providence Health Workers To Picket Today: Health care workers at Providence hospitals and facilities in Sonoma, Napa, and Humboldt counties are scheduled to hold an informational picket today, part of a wider campaign calling for higher wages and increased staffing. Read more from The Press Democrat.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.