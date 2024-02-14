Judge Approves Bid To Reopen Troubled Hospital: Madera Community Hospital could be less than six months from reopening to the public more than a year after it shut its doors. On Tuesday, a federal court judge approved American Advanced Management to move forward with its bid to manage, reopen, and purchase the shuttered hospital. Read more from ABC 30, KVPR, and the Fresno Bee.

Doctors Warned To Be On Lookout For Measles: Measles is once again on the rise, and doctors should be on the lookout for symptoms as more unvaccinated people travel and potentially bring the highly contagious disease back from countries where it is more common, California state epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan said Tuesday. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.