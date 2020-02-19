Good morning! Here are your top California health stories of the day.

Covered California Sign-Ups Skyrocket In Sharp Contrast To Health Exchanges' National Numbers: New numbers released Tuesday show many more Californians signed up for health insurance this year than last year, even as state officials are extending the deadline for people to enroll in coverage. California’s marketplace saw a 41 percent jump in new sign-ups from last year, from nearly 300,000 to more than 418,000. In total, over 1.5 million people signed up for or renewed insurance plans through the marketplace, known as Covered California. “This has proven the case that the Affordable Care Act, as designed and not kneecapped, works and works well,” said Covered California Executive Director Peter Lee. Open enrollment ended Jan. 31, but Covered California is creating a special enrollment period to allow people who didn’t know about the new policies to sign up for coverage through the end of April. Read more from Sophia Bollag of the Sacramento Bee, Melody Gutierrez of the Los Angeles Times, and Catherine Ho of the San Francisco Chronicle.

California Jails May Get More Scrutiny, Harsher Consequences As Part Of Push To Improve Dangerous Conditions: The Board of State and Community Corrections plans to publicize details about uncorrected violations in jails and summon elected county sheriffs who delay reforms or rebuff the oversight agency. The changes are in response to a yearlong investigation that exposed dangerous conditions in county jails and lagging enforcement of the state’s standards. The community corrections board was created to help oversee changes brought on by 2011’s prison realignment, which diverted thousands of offenders from unconstitutionally overcrowded state prisons to county jails. While board officials have no legal authority to force jails into compliance, officials say increased transparency about the inspections and the ability to force sheriffs to publicly explain decisions are steps they can take immediately. Read more from Jason Pohl of the Sacramento Bee and Ryan Gabrielson of ProPublica.

LA Models New Strategy To Get Homeless People Into Housing On Federal Government’s Natural Disaster Plan: The creation of a “Housing Central Command” marks an overhaul of how agencies work together in addressing the growing number of people living on the street. Previously the system was slowed by red tape and gaps in information showing what housing units were available and who is eligible to move into them, officials said. The new initiative uses a “war room model” inspired by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s approach to finding homes for people suddenly displaced by hurricanes. Read more from Christopher Weber of The Associated Press.

Below, check out the full round-up of California Healthline original stories, state coverage and the best of the rest of the national news for the day.