California Bill Would Prevent Youths From Buying Anti-Aging Products: Under a bill introduced Tuesday by Assemblymember Alex Lee (D-San José), retailers would be prohibited from selling cosmetic products to shoppers under 18 if they contain retinol, alpha hydroxy acid, or other anti-aging ingredients. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

Oakland Nonprofits, Including Meals On Wheels, Warn Of Service Cuts: Oakland nonprofits that provide free meals to senior citizens, violence interruption strategies, and other crucial services are reeling from a sudden loss of $2.6 million in public funding and warned Tuesday that their services will decline or possibly disappear if the city doesn’t restore some of the funding. Read more from Bay Area News Group.

