State Wins $302M In Case Against Johnson & Johnson: The Supreme Court denied an appeal by Johnson & Johnson of a ruling requiring the company to pay $302 million in penalties to California for deceptive marketing of pelvic mesh implants that can cause serious vaginal pain and physical damage. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

L.A.'s Black, Latino Kids Behind On Covid Vaccinations: Black and Latino children in Los Angeles County younger than 5 have covid vaccination rates in the single digits, reflecting a broad trend nationwide that has public health experts concerned and seeking ways to boost those figures. Only 12% of children between 6 months and 4 years old have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and only 7% are fully vaccinated, according to L.A. County data. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KHN's Morning Briefing.