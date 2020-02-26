San Francisco Declares State Of Emergency Despite Lack Of Any Coronavirus Cases In City: Mayor London Breed declared a state of emergency for San Francisco Tuesday, which will ramp up the city’s efforts to prepare for and confront potential cases. There have been no confirmed coronavirus cases in San Francisco to date, but as infections continue to rise across the world, “we need to allocate more resources to make sure we are prepared,” Breed said at a press conference announcing the emergency declaration. “To be clear, this declaration of emergency is all about preparedness. By declaring a state of emergency we are prioritizing the safety of our communities by being prepared.” Read more from Dominic Fracassa of the San Francisco Chronicle and Colleen Shalby of the Los Angeles Times.

Costa Mesa Battle Portends Brewing War Over Where To House Coronavirus Patients: A proposal to eventually place some patients at a state-owned facility in Costa Mesa has sparked a political battle in which wary residents are speaking in conspiratorial, even apocalyptic terms. It’s likely only the first round in a brewing battle — one pitting higher-level health officials working to stem the spread of the coronavirus known as COVID-19 against the communities expected to play host to those efforts. Officials in Alabama have also been fighting efforts to locate patients in that state, and there even has been rumbling of opposition from people living by quarantine zones near military bases. “You’re dealing with fear, discrimination and stigma, and that can be much harder to contain and control and move against than the actual virus,” said Dr. Timothy Brewer, a professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and of medicine at the university’s David Geffen School of Medicine. Read more from Luke Money of the Los Angeles Times.

In more California and coronavirus news:

KQED: What Californians Need to Know About the Coronavirus

Bay Area News Group: Three Coronavirus Patients Are Being Treated In The East Bay

Fresno Bee: What’s The Health Risk Of Coronavirus In Fresno Valley?

The Desert Sun: Coronavirus: Riverside County Resident Who Was On Cruise Ship Tests Positive, Officials Say

The Ventura County Star: Coronavirus Quarantine Center At Mugu Base Could Operate Until March 15, Area Official Says

Below, check out the full round-up of California Healthline original stories, state coverage and the best of the rest of the national news for the day.