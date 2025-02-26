UCSF Health Care Worker Strikes Begin Today: Two planned labor strikes at UCSF medical centers this week may cause some appointments to be rescheduled and other services to be delayed, according to the university. One strike is planned today through Friday and the other for today and Thursday. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Sutter Health Affiliates Buy Lots For New Campus: Sutter Health launched its billion-dollar plan for a massive new East Bay campus with a string of real estate deals valued at well over $400 million for properties in Emeryville. Read more from Bay Area News Group.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.