Amount Of Fentanyl Seized In California Last Year Could Kill Everyone On Earth: Roughly 62,000 pounds of fentanyl smuggled into California was confiscated by authorities in 2023. The total amount seized last year “is enough to potentially kill the global population nearly twice over,” Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced Tuesday. Read more from the Los Angeles Times. Scroll down for more on the opioid crisis.

SF Destroys 140,000 Pounds Of Old Medications: San Francisco has collected and destroyed 140,000 pounds of unused pills and other medications — equivalent to the weight of 10 cable cars — as part of a program urging residents to discard unused drugs, city officials said Tuesday. The drugs were collected from 2017 to 2022. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

