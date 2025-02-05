San Francisco Expands New Mayor’s Powers In Fentanyl Crisis: The Board of Supervisors voted 10-1 Tuesday to give Mayor Daniel Lurie greater powers and flexibility to expedite the city’s response to a fentanyl crisis, eliminating competitive bidding requirements for some contracts and allowing him to solicit private donations to quickly add 1,500 shelter beds and hire more public safety and behavioral health specialists. Read more from AP and the San Francisco Chronicle.

Children’s Hospital LA Pauses Initiation Of Transgender Care For Minors: Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, California’s largest provider of medical care for children, said Tuesday that it is pausing the initiation of hormonal therapy for “gender affirming care patients” under the age of 19 as it assesses President Trump’s executive order targeting such care. Read more from the Los Angeles Times and the San Francisco Chronicle. Scroll down for more about transgender care.

