The FDA’s recent notice that it would move to ban formaldehyde in hair-straightening products comes more than a decade after researchers raised alarms about health risks. Scientists say a ban would still leave many dangerous chemicals in hair straighteners. (Ronnie Cohen, 2/8 )

Yearslong Listeria Outbreak Linked To Modesto Company: A Modesto-based company is linked to 26 listeria infections between June 2014 and December 2023 that hospitalized 23 people and killed two others, the CDC says. The outbreak is linked to queso fresco, cojita cheese, crema, and yogurt from Rizo-López Foods. Read more from the Modesto Bee and AP .

CIDRAP: FDA Mulls Extending RSV Vaccine To People Ages 50 To 59 The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted GSK's application for priority review for extended use of its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine Arexvy in adults ages 50 to 59 at higher risk for complications. (Schnirring, 2/6)

New Atlas: “Zombie” COVID Particles May Be Responsible For Lethal Disease Following the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 in 2020 there are now seven different coronaviruses known to infect humans. Four of those are associated with generally harmless common respiratory infections, but the other three (SARS, SARS-CoV-2 and MERS) are much more dangerous. Why some coronaviruses are relatively harmless while others are incredibly lethal is still a bit of a mystery. Some answers lie in the proteins each individual virus uses to enter human cells, but what exactly makes SARS-CoV-2 so severe in some people and innocuous in others is unclear. (Haridy, 2/5)

Scientific American: Rampant COVID Poses New Challenges In The Fifth Year Of The Pandemic For four years now, either as a physical virus or as a looming threat, the COVID-causing pathogen SARS-CoV-2 has been the elephant in every room—sometimes confronted and sometimes ignored but always present. While once we dreamed of eradicating COVID, now much of society has resigned itself to SARS-CoV-2’s constant presence—a surrender that would once have been unthinkable. Worldwide, there were more than 11,000 reported deaths from COVID between mid-December 2023 and mid-January 2024, and more than half of those deaths occurred in the U.S. In that same time frame, nearly one million cases were reported to the World Health Organization globally (although reduced testing and reporting means this is likely a vast undercount). In particular, epidemiologists are monitoring the newest variant of SARS-CoV-2, JN.1, and looking for any signs that it may be more severe than previous strains. (Bartels, 2/6)

Axios: Biden Admin Pushes Pharmacy Execs On COVID Treatment Paxlovid Costs Biden administration officials this week pushed executives from leading pharmacy chains to make sure frontline staff are providing patients with accurate information about costs of the COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid, officials told Axios first. Why it matters: Uptake of the Pfizer antiviral has remained stubbornly low since it transitioned to the commercial market in the fall, in part because of patients sometimes being charged up to the full list price of $1,400. (Reed, 2/7)

AP: Not Wearing Mask During COVID-19 Isn’t A Free Speech Right, Appeals Court Says A federal appeals court shot down claims Monday that New Jersey residents’ refusal to wear face masks at school board meetings during the COVID-19 outbreak constituted protected speech under the First Amendment. The 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals issued a ruling in two related cases stemming from lawsuits against officials in Freehold and Cranford, New Jersey. (Catalini, 2/6)

Los Angeles Times: Has California's COVID-19 Winter Surge Peaked? Here's What Data Show The winter respiratory virus season may have hit its peak in California, with coronavirus levels in sewage and COVID-19 hospitalizations starting to decline following weeks of steady increases. Should the trend continue, 2023–24 would be the mildest winter of the COVID era in terms of severe illness — free of anything even approximating the devastating and disruptive surges seen in prior years. (Lin II, 2/7)

Times Of San Diego: County Supervisors Approve Effort To Seek Out Potential Homeless Shelter Sites The county Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved an evaluation of county-owned sites for use as possible future emergency shelters for homeless people. According to a statement from Vice Chair Terra Lawson-Remer‘s office, the focus will be on sleeping cabins, safe parking spots, “sprung” or fabric shelters or repurposing existing buildings to help those now living on the streets. County staff members will also seek partners who could provide services at the sites. (Ireland, 2/6)

CalMatters: Homeless Encampments: CA Legislators Want A Ban Describing California’s homelessness crisis as “inhumane” and “unhealthy,” Senate GOP leader Brian Jones of San Diego and Democratic Sen. Catherine Blakespear of Encinitas today announced a bipartisan bill to ban homeless encampments near “sensitive community areas” statewide. Modeled after San Diego’s “Unsafe Camping Ordinance,” Senate Bill 1011 prohibits encampments within 500 feet of schools, open spaces and major transit stops. It also bans camping on sidewalks if shelter space is available; requires cities or counties to give an unhoused person 72-hour notice before clearing an encampment; and mandates “enforcement personnel” to provide information about homeless shelters in the area. (La, 2/6)

San Diego Union-Tribune: Huge Batch Of Proposed San Diego Policy Changes Would Make It Easier To Open Behavioral-Health Clinics, Turn Malls Into Homes And More A large package of proposed policy changes in San Diego would loosen rules for converting shopping malls into housing and make it easier to open substance use and mental health clinics for homeless people. (Garrick, 2/7)

Voice Of San Diego: The Jan. 22 Floods Displaced More Than 1,000 San Diegans From Their Homes Floating cars. Rescue boats. Water flowing through houses like sieves. The Jan. 22 floods seared images of devastation into the minds of San Diegans. But the full extent of the devastation is only now, more than two weeks later, coming into view. The floods displaced at least 1,000 people from their homes, according to new numbers compiled by Voice of San Diego. And a new preliminary damage report shows that at least 595 buildings sustained major damage, according to county officials. (Huntsberry, 2/6)

Gun Violence Epidemic

Berkeleyside: Berkeley Gun Violence Prevention Program May Soon Go To Bid

Berkeley is still months away from entertaining pitches for its gun violence prevention and intervention program but has decided on a basic framework for what the city wants. In November 2022, the Berkeley Police Department and Goldman School of Public Policy teamed up to design a program, which took the form of an analysis by Michelle A. Verger, then a public policy scholar. (Gecan, 2/6)

Los Angeles Times: Racism In Old Gun Laws Poses Problem For Modern Gun Control

As attorneys for the state of California prepared recently to defend in federal court a state law requiring background checks for ammunition purchases, they found themselves in an awkward position. Under a U.S. Supreme Court ruling from 2022, gun control measures are legitimate only if they are deeply rooted in American “history and tradition” or are sufficiently similar to some other centuries-old law. The state lawyers had conducted a deep dive through hundreds of years of American jurisprudence and identified dozens of historical laws that they felt bolstered the modern law’s legitimacy by showing that the government has long limited access to firearms and ammunition. (Rector, 2/7)

Medical Xpress: Exposure To Gun Violence Is Associated With Suicidal Behavior In Black Adults

Black adults who have been exposed to gun violence are more likely to have lifetime suicidal ideation, according to a study by Rutgers Health researchers. The study, published in JAMA Network Open, found that Black adults who were shot, threatened with a gun, knew someone who was shot or witnessed or heard about a shooting are at increased risk for suicidal thoughts and behavior. (Zielinski, 2/6)

USA Today: Biden White House Readies Week Of Events On Gun Violence Prevention

The White House is set to hold a series of events this week focused on combatting gun violence in Black communities as President Joe Biden continues to push Congress to do more on gun control. The events, organized by the newly created White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, kick off Monday with a nationwide virtual meeting with Black leaders on tackling gun violence in their communities. Biden will deliver a message recognizing this week as "Community Violence Awareness Week." (Garrison, 2/5)

The New York Times: Jennifer Crumbley’s Conviction Offers New Legal Tactic In Mass Shooting Cases

The guilty verdict on Tuesday against the mother of a Michigan teenager who murdered four students in 2021 in the state’s deadliest school shooting is likely to ripple across the country’s legal landscape as prosecutors find themselves weighing a new way to seek justice in mass shootings. But, legal experts say, don’t expect a rush of similar cases. That’s because prosecutors in Michigan had notably compelling evidence against the mother, Jennifer Crumbley, that jurors felt proved she should have known the mental state of her son, Ethan Crumbley, who was 15 at the time. (Arango, 2/6)

USA Today: Crumbley Decision: What It Means For Parents And The Future Of Gun Violence

Tony Montalito still feels sadness surrounding the mass school shooting that took his young daughter's life in Parkland, Florida in 2018. But on Tuesday, he also felt some sense of justice. The jury decision in Michigan that found Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of a school shooter, responsible at least in part for the 2021 killings at Oxford High School sends an important signal, Montalito told USA TODAY. It offers parents of shooting victims some hope that people will take steps to keep guns away from their children. "Holding people accountable for their roles in not actively trying to get troubled individuals help before they commit acts of violence will send a strong message," Montalito said. (Jimenez, Santucci and Arshad, 2/6)