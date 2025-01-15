California has a few major changes coming to its health policy landscape in 2025. New laws that took effect Jan. 1 ban medical debt from credit reports, allow public health inspections of private immigration detention centers, and ban toxic chemicals in makeup. (Christine Mai-Duc, 1/15)

Santa Clara Valley Healthcare System Adds Hospital: Santa Clara County has reached a definitive agreement to buy San Jose-based Regional Medical Center, part of HCA Healthcare, for $150 million. The asset purchase agreement signed by both parties will integrate the 258-bed hospital into the Santa Clara Valley Healthcare system. Read more from Becker’s Hospital Review .

Drinking Water In LA Area Unsafe Unless Told Otherwise, Utilities Say: As fires continue to burn across Los Angeles, several utilities have declared their drinking water unsafe until extensive testing can prove otherwise. Toxic chemicals in drinking water after a fire pose risks ranging from temporary nausea to cancer, experts say. Read more from AP .

Becker's Hospital Review: Henry Schein Launches $300K Relief Fund For LA Wildfire Recovery Henry Schein is launching a relief fund to provide essential medical supplies to support victims of the Los Angeles wildfires. The company is committing up to $300,000, including $150,000 in cash and $150,000 in essential healthcare supplies to aid relief efforts, according to a Jan. 14 news release from the company. (Murphy, 1/14)

Los Angeles Times: Former Westside Pavilion Now Serving As Disaster Recovery Center Amid the parade of surreal images from the last few days, few have been stranger than this one: a FEMA disaster recovery center for L.A. fire victims inside the former Westside Pavilion. Alongside the escalators and signs for the now-defunct movie theater in the carcass of what was once L.A.’s premiere shopping mall, dozens of government agencies have gathered to offer fire aid. (Wick and Kaleem, 1/14)

Los Angeles Times: FEMA Centers Open In Pasadena And West L.A. To Assist Fire Victims The Federal Emergency Management Agency opened two disaster recovery centers Tuesday to assist people ... whose homes were destroyed in the Eaton and Palisades fires and were looking for help to put their lives back together. The FEMA disaster centers — one in Pasadena and another in West L.A. — will remain open for the foreseeable future as fire victims seek assistance. (Solis, 1/14)

Los Angeles Times: What Threats Lurk In The Smoke And Ash Of L.A.-Area Fires? As Santa Ana wind conditions continue to stoke fears of resurgent wildfires across Los Angeles County, health officials are warning of yet another wind-borne threat: ash and dust from active fire zones and burn scars. On Tuesday, the county Department of Public Health issued a windblown dust and ash advisory until 7 p.m. Wednesday. (Garcia, 1/14)

Los Angeles Times: What To Do If You Evacuate Without Your Medications The Los Angeles fires have forced thousands to evacuate indefinitely from their homes, often without necessary medications or medical devices. Here’s what to do if you find yourself without access to the things you need to stay on top of chronic conditions. (Purtill, 1/14)

San Diego Union-Tribune: Illumina Partners With Nvidia On AI-Powered Genomic Sequencing Illumina is a global leader in developing the tools that help scientists analyze strands of DNA as well as large amounts of complex genetic data through multiomic sequencing. Researchers and pharmaceutical companies use this technology to develop new and more precise drug targets. (Rocha, 1/14)

Bay Area News Group: Antioch 911 Dispatchers Balance Chaos, Compassion, And Crises Similar to other communities across the country, these unsung heroes in Antioch are a team of dispatchers who handle bustling emergency calls. They navigate daily crises, all the while using empathy and efficiency during someone’s darkest hours. (Sivanandam, 1/14)

San Diego Union-Tribune: Amid Heavy Criticism, Palomar Health Directors Delay Bylaws Revision At the urging of local legislators and others, Palomar Health directors tabled plans to revise the public health care district’s bylaws Monday, indicating that they may revisit the issue after the organization resolves its current budget difficulties. (Sisson, 1/14)

inewsource: Courts Give Go-Ahead For Unifying Imperial County Hospitals A California Superior Court judge says a plan to consolidate distressed hospitals in Imperial County under a single health care district can move forward, dismissing a lawsuit that sought to block the plan. Last April, Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District, which operates a hospital of the same name in Brawley, sued the Imperial Valley Healthcare District, created by a 2023 state law, AB 918, to become the sole health care district in the county. The law says the new district will absorb and manage Pioneers, the El Centro Regional Medical Center and the Heffernan Healthcare District, which has only operated health programs since its acute care hospital closed in 1998. (Salata, 1/14)

KQED: How Cutting Medi-Cal Could Leave A Generation Of Californians Without Health Care What happens when Medi-Cal, a lifeline for 2 in 5 Californians, faces potential cuts? The state’s health insurance program is vital for children, low-income families, and seniors. But with Trump back in the White House and a Republican-controlled Congress, sweeping cuts are on the table. (McClurg, 1/14)

Becker's Hospital Review: To Build Trust In AI, Involve Nurses Early, Leaders Say As AI-powered platforms enter healthcare, industry leaders told Becker's that involving nurses early in AI implementation discussions can help alleviate concerns and build trust. Some nurses are creating AI-powered healthcare solutions and nursing schools are implementing AI into their programs, but many front-line nurses are hesitant about the technology's role in patient care. (Twenter, 1/14)

Becker's Hospital Review: Nurses Across US To Rally Over AI Safeguards On Jan. 16, thousands of registered nurses will hold marches, protests and rallies to demand the hospital industry ensure safe staffing levels and artificial intelligence safeguards, a Jan. 14 National Nurses United news release said. ... The nationwide protests will include marches in Washington D.C., Texas and California. The goal is to highlight the consensus among nurses to prioritize quality patient care over profits, according to the release. (Taylor, 1/14)

Becker's Hospital Review: Sutter Health, GE Ink $1B AI Deal Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health has signed a seven-year partnership with GE HealthCare to bring AI-powered medical technology to its health system. Called the Care Alliance, the partnership will start by introducing advanced imaging technologies like PET/CT, SPECT/CT, MRI, CT, X-ray, nuclear medicine, and ultrasound, according to a Jan. 14 news release. (Diaz, 1/14)

CIDRAP: Even Kids With Most Severe MIS-C Typically Fully Recover By 6 Months, Study Reveals A study yesterday in JAMA Pediatrics suggests that even the kids who get most sick from an uncommon but serious condition that affects multiple organ systems after COVID-19 infections recover fully by 6 months after infection. The retrospective cohort study followed outcomes seen among pediatric patients diagnosed as having multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19 infection, one of the most severe outcomes seen during the pandemic. (Soucheray, 1/14)

AP: Biden Health Officials Say They Built Up US Pandemic Defenses. Trump Promises Changes The Biden administration on Tuesday released a “roadmap” for maintaining government defenses against infectious diseases, just as President-elect Donald Trump pledges to dismantle some of them. The 16-page report recaps steps taken in the last four years against COVID-19, mpox and other diseases, including vaccination efforts and the use of wastewater and other measures to spot signs of erupting disease outbreaks. (Stobbe, 1/14)

NBC News: Bird Flu Crisis: Trump, Biden Officials Begin Talks On Outbreak Amid an escalating bird flu outbreak spreading in the United States, federal health officials have begun to brief members of the incoming Trump administration about how they’ve responded to the crisis so far. “We sent them all of the information on our work,” said a Biden administration health official familiar with transition briefings within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Lovelace Jr., Edwards and Khimm, 1/14)

CIDRAP: H5N1 Confirmed In More Cats As Probe Into Raw Pet Food Widens The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH) yesterday reported three more H5 avian flu infections in pet cats after exposure to raw food or raw milk. In other avian flu developments, federal officials confirmed those and several more H5N1 detections in domestic cats from California and other states. (Schnirring, 1/14)

The Hill: Nearly Half Of Americans Skeptical Trump Admin Will Lower Health Costs: Poll Nearly half of Americans don’t believe that the incoming Trump administration will lower health costs, according to a new Gallup poll. The research, conducted after the presidential election, found 48 percent of Americans are pessimistic about the new administration’s ability to lower healthcare costs, while 45 percent feel the same about prescription drug costs. But much of the public’s opinion is colored by partisanship. The poll found 84 percent of Democrats said they think any future policy from the Trump administration on health costs is headed in the wrong direction, along with nearly half of independents. (Weixel, 1/15)

NBC News: Top Three Insurers Reaped $7.3 Billion Through Their Drug Middlemen's Markups, FTC Says The three largest drug middlemen inflated the costs of numerous life-saving medications by billions of dollars over the past few years, the Federal Trade Commission said in a report Tuesday. The top pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) — CVS Health’s Caremark Rx, Cigna’s Express Scripts and UnitedHealth Group’s OptumRx — generated roughly $7.3 billion through price hikes over about five years starting in 2017, the FTC said. (Kopack and Kaplan, 1/14)

CalMatters: Newsom's Plan For CA To Produce Insulin Is Behind Schedule Gov. Gavin Newsom’s ambitious plan to produce a cheap, generic insulin for the 3.2 million Californians with diabetes is behind the schedule he announced and unlikely to make it to market for several years, industry experts say. Civica, Inc., the nonprofit drug manufacturer contracted to produce insulin for California, has not started clinical trials or applied for approval from the federal Food and Drug Administration, both of which are likely to take more than a year to complete. (Hwang, 1/15)

Lifestyle and Health

San Francisco Chronicle: ‘Any Alcohol Use’ Can Cause Cancer, Contentious Federal Study Finds

A controversial federal study with the power to influence public health guidelines has concluded that alcohol consumption even at “low levels” is associated with a higher risk of death. The study, published by a group called the Interagency Coordinating Committee on the Prevention of Underage Drinking (ICCPUD), is the latest chapter in a fierce debate over the health risks of drinking, and has attracted significant criticism during the past year. In response to the report’s publication, U.S. Representative Mike Thompson (D-Napa), said in a statement on Wednesday, “It’s concerning that the agencies in charge of researching and producing our updated dietary guidelines created a new, less transparent review process to issue alcohol consumption guidance to Americans.” (Mobley and Lander, 1/14)

The Hill: FDA's Cigarette Warning Label Requirement Temporarily Blocked

A federal judge in Texas has temporarily blocked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) from enforcing a requirement that cigarette packages include graphic warnings on the impacts of smoking. On Monday, U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker in Tyler, Texas, ruled in favor of R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company and others, finding the FDA does not have the authority to require cigarette packaging and advertising to include one of 11 different warning labels. (O’Connell-Domenech, 1/14)

NPR: The FDA Calls For At-A-Glance Nutrition Labels On The Front Of Packaged Foods

The Food and Drug Administration wants to change how packaged food is sold in the U.S. In the waning days of the Biden administration, the agency has proposed requiring a new label on the front of most packaged food and drinks aimed at helping Americans make healthier food choices.The proposed labels would flag whether a packaged food or drink contains low, medium or high levels of sodium, added sugar and saturated fat, while also detailing the percent of the daily value of these nutrients the product contains. (Godoy, 1/14)

CNN: Both Healthy And Enjoyable Eating Are On The Decline, Data Shows

Fewer people are eating in a way they consider healthy –– and they don’t even like it, according to new data. “In some instances, we’re still seeing strong majorities of people saying that they enjoy their food,” said Andrew Dugan, consulting principal researcher at Gallup. “But the decline has been pretty stark.” (Holcombe, 1/14)

MedPage Today: Experts Pitch Major Overhaul To How Obesity Is Diagnosed

Medical experts from around the globe proposed a more nuanced approach to diagnosing obesity that does not rely exclusively on body mass index (BMI) alone. Writing in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, the global commission argued that to reduce misclassification, other measures of body fat -- such as waist circumference or direct fat measurement -- should also be used, along with signs and symptoms of ill health at the individual level. (Monaco, 1/14)

The (Santa Rosa) Press Democrat: Hiking For Fitness, Program That Caters To Health Care, Explores Sonoma County’s Scenic Park Trails

To lose more than 100 pounds, five years ago Brittany Stewart all but starved herself on a popular weight loss program. The medically prescribed dietary odyssey worked for that purpose. But it left Stewart in no shape to further pursue her health goals. (Espinoza, 1/14)