California Changes Covid Guidance For School, Work: The new guidance says it's OK to return to work or school if you test positive for covid but show no symptoms. The changes could have significant implications for people of all ages statewide. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle and ABC 7. Keep scrolling for more covid news.

Newsom Says He'll Veto Ban On Youth Tackle Football: Gov. Gavin Newsom says he will veto a measure to ban tackle football for children 12 and under because of concerns about head injuries. “An outright ban is not the answer,” Newsom said. Read more from Politico, KCRA, and CalMatters.

