LA To Rework Settlement Over Homeless Services: Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said Tuesday that city and county officials will spend the next three months reworking a legal settlement that spells out the types of services that must be on hand to combat the region’s homelessness crisis. The L.A. Alliance for Human Rights wants the city and county to build more shelter beds, expand mental health services, and ensure that streets and parks are safe for housed and unhoused residents. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

More on the homelessness crisis —

Data Shed Light On Path Out Of Homelessness In San Diego: A majority of San Diegans who exited homelessness over the past year ultimately rented their own, unsubsidized homes, a countywide database shows, and many people didn’t need the most costly solutions like permanent supportive housing. Read more from Voice of San Diego.

