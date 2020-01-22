Good morning! Officials are ramping up airport screenings at major hubs including Los Angeles and San Francisco airports as the first U.S. case of the Wuhan coronavirus is confirmed. More on that below, but first here are your top California health stories of the day.

LAPD Report Reveals Police Used Force In More Than A Third Of Encounters With Homeless People: LAPD homeless coordinator Cmdr. Donald Graham pointed to the city’s growing homeless population and an uptick in crimes committed by and against homeless people. During the third quarter of 2019, officers used force on homeless people 217 times, a 26% increase from the same period in 2018 when that number was 172. The report did not include a detailed breakdown of the type of force used by officers, but Graham told commissioners that five of the 217 incidents where force was used in the third quarter of 2019 involved a “categorical use of force” — which includes instances where force resulted in a serious injury. Read more from Leila Miller of the Los Angeles Times.

Electronic Health Records May Now Be Commonplace, But That Doesn’t Mean Everyone Has Access To Them: Apple users are the only ones who can access their health records on their phones. CommonHealth, a new app for Android users, wants to change that and tackle health disparities in the process. Experts also say it’s a step toward addressing the health-information access gap between Android and Apple users, because it will make medical records universally available—no matter the users’ smartphone brand. Elaine Khoong, an associate professor at UCSF, said that most of her patients express interest in accessing their health information online. But she said that even with apps for both Apple and Android users, there will still be barriers in the way. “Our patient population is overwhelmingly a lot of patients with limited health literacy, who are low-income insured on Medicaid, racial-ethnic minority groups, and there’s a certain number of limited English proficient patients as well,” she said. Read more from Laurine Lassalle of the California Health Report.

Below, check out the full round-up of California Healthline original stories, state coverage and the best of the rest of the national news for the day.