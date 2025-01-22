LA County Wants Database Of People With Disabilities In Order To Help Them During A Fire: Top L.A. County officials say they want to build a database of residents with disabilities who require help fleeing a neighborhood engulfed in flames. In Altadena, at least eight of the 27 fire victims to date were at least 80, and some had disabilities that hampered their efforts to evacuate. Read more from the Los Angeles Times. Keep scrolling for more wildfire news.

Nation’s Biggest Planned Parenthood Is Up And Running In Oakland: The largest Planned Parenthood health center in the U.S. has opened in downtown Oakland, officials said. The 12,000-square-foot center has 19 exam rooms. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle and The Oaklandside.

