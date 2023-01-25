Newsom Doubles Down On Gun Control, Criticizes McCarthy Over Shooting Response: During a trip Tuesday to Half Moon Bay, Gov. Gavin Newsom denounced Republicans for refusing to adopt gun safety measures and specifically called out Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who represents the Bakersfield area. “Where’s he been on gun safety reform?" he asked. "Where’s the Republican Party been on gun safety reform? Shame on them. Shame on those that allow and perpetuate that to be rewarded politically.” Read more from Politico and the San Francisco Chronicle.

Families Struggle For Answers: Half Moon Bay’s close-knit farmworker community was reeling Tuesday after what authorities described as a “workplace violence” attack at two local nurseries. “You look to improve your life, and then you end up with this,” said Jose Juarez, whose cousin was killed in the shooting. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle. Keep scrolling for more coverage of the shootings.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KHN's Morning Briefing.