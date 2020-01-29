Good morning! Here are your top California health stories for the day.

Californians Alarmed By Coronavirus, But Experts Say Risk Is Still Low For Americans: At least two Bay Area counties have opened public health emergency centers this week to disseminate accurate and up-to-date information about the outbreak, and several stores reported running low on respiratory masks. But public health and infectious disease experts said for now, people in the Bay Area and other parts of the U.S. should be far more concerned about influenza than the new coronavirus. Two cases of coronavirus have been reported in California, in Los Angeles and Orange counties; the three others are in Washington state, Illinois and Arizona. “With just a few cases in the United States and none in the Bay Area, we have no evidence there’s human-to-human transmission here,” said Sara Cody, Santa Clara County health officer. Read more from Erin Allday of the San Francisco Chronicle and Alejandro Serrano of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Find more coronavirus news below.

San Francisco Electronic Health Records Startup Settles Allegations Over Opioid Scheme: Practice Fusion accepted “sponsorship” payments from an opioid maker and other drug companies and, in exchange, allowed the drug companies to influence the design and implementation of an alert system in its electronic health records software aimed at increasing sales of the companies’ drugs, according to the Justice Department. Between 2014 and 2019, health care providers using the software wrote many prescriptions after receiving the alerts that the opioid company and other drug firms helped design, the department said. Practice Fusion agreed to pay $118.6 million to the federal government and states and $26 million in criminal fines and forfeiture. Read more from Catherine Ho of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Below, check out the full round-up of California Healthline original stories, state coverage and the best of the rest of the national news for the day.