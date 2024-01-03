The Medical Board of California, which licenses MDs, is developing a program to evaluate, treat, and monitor doctors with alcohol and drug problems. But there is sharp disagreement over whether those who might volunteer for the program should be subject to public disclosure and over how much participants should pay. (Bernard J. Wolfson, 1/9 )

Despite Judge’s Ruling, Jail Still Restricting Access To Sunlight: In response to a ruling that said San Francisco violates the rights of people held in its San Bruno jail by keeping them indoors all day and must allow some of them at least 15 minutes of access to sunlight, the sheriff’s office has removed some of the covering from windows at the jail’s gym but is still requiring most of those held in jail to remain indoors. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle .

The (Santa Rosa) Press Democrat: Thousands Of Undocumented Immigrants In Sonoma County Likely Left Out Of Medi-Cal Expansion Thousands of people in Sonoma County — and more than half a million statewide — who would qualify for the coverage are expected to be left out because they earn too much to be eligible but not enough to buy health insurance on their own. (Espinoza, 1/2)

Voice Of San Diego: County Under Pressure To Deliver More Behavioral Health Beds It’s long been a foregone conclusion among those trying to help San Diegans with behavioral health challenges: San Diego County doesn’t have enough beds for all who desperately need them. Now with the backdrop of new state mandates expected to increase demand, an addiction epidemic and a March state bond measure aiming to fund more beds, the pressure is on the county to deliver. (Halverstadt, 1/3)

San Diego Union-Tribune: Behavioral Health Worker Training Program Among Proposals For Share Of $80 Million 'Evergreen' Fund Another recuperative care center for unhoused residents and a new training initiative for local behavioral health workers are initiatives under consideration for quick action by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors next week. (Sisson, 1/2)

The Bakersfield Californian: Houchin Community Blood Bank Introduces Gold Club To Reward Platelet, Plasma Donors Houchin Community Blood Bank is revitalizing an initiative from the past, encouraging the donation of platelets and plasma. The Gold Club Program is a tier-based incentive rewards program that is exclusive to platelet and plasma donors. (1/2)

San Diego Union-Tribune: Illumina Shells Out $54 Million To Wiggle Out Of San Diego Office Deal In June, the biotech’s leadership announced plans to cut costs through layoffs and reducing its office footprint in San Diego and the Bay Area. Illumina reported in an SEC filing in November that it incurred charges of approximately $54 million related to the exit of its i3 campus. (Rocha, 1/2)

inewsource: 4 Things To Watch In 2024: San Diego Housing, Homelessness A ban on camping in public, a rush to expand shelters, a shortfall in housing construction and a program that disproportionately hurts poor and unhoused San Diegans. It’s been quite a year on the housing and homelessness beat in San Diego. Last year’s census of San Diegans experiencing unsheltered homelessness revealed a 32% increase — from 2,494 in 2022 to 3,285, the highest count in at least the past decade. Experts and advocates say the increase is driven by a housing shortage and skyrocketing rents across the region. (Dulaney, 1/2)

Times Of San Diego: Supervisors Approve Program To Offer $500 In Rental Assistance To Seniors In Need The San Diego County Board of Supervisors has approved a rental program to help low-income adults ages 55 and older to pay rent. The Shallow Rental Subsidy Program will provide $500 a month in rental assistance to 220 senior households chosen by lottery, in hopes improving housing stability. (12/30)

Coronavirus

CBS News: Doctors Have New Warnings As Post-Holiday Spike Of Respiratory Infections Are Expected To Rise

Hospitals are packed with sick patients, as the surge of respiratory infections continues to grow. It's the post-holiday spike of COVID, flu and RSV and it's expected to increase. Doctors have said now that people are back to work and school after the holidays, the infections are expected to become even more widespread. (Stahl and Nau, 1/2)

Medscape: Long COVID Has Caused Thousands Of US Deaths: New CDC Data

While COVID has now claimed more than one million lives in the United States alone, these aren't the only fatalities caused at least in part by the virus. A small but growing number of Americans are surviving acute infections only to succumb months later to the lingering health problems caused by long COVID. Much of the attention on long COVID has centered on the sometimes debilitating symptoms that strike people with the condition, with no formal diagnostic tests or standard treatments available, and the impact it has on quality of life. But new figures from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that long COVID can also be deadly. At least 4600 Americans have died from long COVID since the start of the pandemic, according to new estimates from the CDC. (Rapaport, 1/3)

WAVY: Feel Sick But Testing Negative? Check Your COVID Tests

Tests you may have in your bathroom cabinet, like the iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test or the BinaxNOW, are among those with extended expiration dates. For iHealth kits with printed expiration dates ranging from February 2023 to September 2023, the extended dates have since passed. BinaxNOW kits with printed dates prior to June 2023 have also passed their extended expiration dates. You can find the full list of COVID tests with extended expiration dates on the FDA’s website. (Bink and Martichoux, 1/3)

Fox News: New COVID Variant JN.1 Now Comprises Up To 30% Of US Cases: CDC

The latest variant of the COVID-19 virus, JN.1, is now responsible for an estimated 15% to 29% of cases in the U.S. as of Dec. 8, according to a posted update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). (Rudy, 1/2)