State Looking For Sterilization Victims: About 600 people alive today can’t have children because California’s government sterilized them either against their will or without their knowledge, and now the state is trying to find them so it can pay them at least $15,000 each in reparations. Read more from AP .

Medi-Cal 2024 Contracts Awarded To 5 Plans: The California Department of Health Care Services announced that it has negotiated with five commercial health plans to provide Medi-Cal services in 2024, scratching a two-year-long bidding process for the state contracts. It means more Medi-Cal enrollees will likely get to keep their current insurer and doctors. It also means that the state will avoid a legal battle amid lawsuit threats from insurers previously left out. Read more from CalMatters .

Covid and Other Outbreaks

Los Angeles Times: California Hospitals Still Stressed By Flu, RSV, COVID Levels

The start of the year is bringing with it a mild reprieve in the so-called tripledemic, but some Southern California hospitals remain stressed by the still-high circulation of flu, COVID-19 and RSV. Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is still so busy that it cannot always accommodate transfers of patients from other hospitals, according to Dr. James Stein, the facility’s chief medical officer, in a statement. (Money, Lin II and Martinez, 1/3)

inewsource: Number Of People Hospitalized With COVID In San Diego County Doubles Since Thanksgiving

The number of hospitalized COVID patients has climbed throughout the holiday season, and with end-of-year travel and new Omicron subvariants taking hold in San Diego County, experts worry the trend could continue. As of Dec. 28, nearly 480 confirmed and suspected COVID patients were hospitalized – more than double the count on Thanksgiving. Since October, the average daily rate of confirmed cases in San Diego County has nearly tripled, reaching 19.7 per 100,000 people as of Dec. 24, and the county reported 15 new deaths this week. Currently, the CDC places San Diego in the “medium” COVID community level. (Harper, 1/3)

The Hill: Experts Urge Domestic Action Against Winter COVID Surge

Much of the U.S. is in the throes of a winter COVID-19 surge with cases poised to eclipse last year’s summer peak, driven by new variants, waning immunity and holiday gatherings. ... But public health experts are expressing frustration that instead of focusing on mitigation measures including masking and improved ventilation, U.S. officials have turned their attention towards China. (Weixel, 1/4)

San Francisco Chronicle: California COVID Sick Pay Can Continue For 2022 Illness That Extended Into New Year

California’s COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave law expired Saturday, the end of 2022. But state officials say that people who got sick before the end of the year, with illness or recommended isolation that extended into this year, still are entitled to stay on leave and be paid for it this year under the law’s provisions. (Vaziri and Beamish, 1/3)