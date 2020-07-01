Editor's Note: California Healthline's Daily Edition is off for the rest of the week. Check for it next in your inbox on July 6.

Californians Headed To New York Will Have To Quarantine: New York, New Jersey and Connecticut added travelers from California to its quarantine list Tuesday morning, and visitors will be expected to isolate themselves for two weeks upon arrival. The order does not apply to essential workers or people who are just passing through the states, such as drivers stopping at rest stops or people experiencing an airline layover. California, which on Tuesday broke a record for the most cases reported in a single day — 8,610 — is among 16 states now under such travel restrictions. Enforcement, however, varies from state to state, with New York taking a hardline approach that includes monitoring flight logs and asking travelers to fill out questionnaires on airplanes. Read more from John Campbell of the Ventura County Star and Andrew Sheeler of the Sacramento Bee.

Sudden Rise In Hospitalizations Worries Health Officials In San Francisco: San Francisco saw a 49% spike in hospitalizations over the last week as patients from San Quentin prison and Imperial County were transferred to city hospitals — a dramatic change from previous weeks, when hospitalizations stayed relatively stable or decreased. “We’re on high alert not just as a city but also as a region,” said Dr. Tomas Aragón, health officer for the city and county of San Francisco. He added: “The next several days are going to be really critical.” Read more from Catherine Ho and Alexei Koseff of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Below, check out the full round-up of California Healthline original stories, state coverage and the best of the rest of the national news for the day.