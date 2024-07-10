Mental Health Expenditures Detailed: The legislature earmarked $50 million in the 2022 budget for “officer wellness” programs, with an eye toward improving the mental health of police, and documents show how law enforcement has been spending that money. Read more in The Sacramento Bee.

Congressman Receives Cancer Diagnosis: Democratic Congressman John Garamendi of Walnut Grove said Monday that he has been diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer called multiple myeloma. He plans to continue working while receiving treatment. Read more in the Los Angeles Times.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline's coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News' Morning Briefing.